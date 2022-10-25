Live News: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary

JUST IN: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary: Conservatives Party tweets
Protecting the vulnerable at 'front of our minds': Jeremy Hunt
Dominic Raab appointed UK's deputy PM
UK PM Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor
Delhi University to announce second round of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes on October 30: Registrar
Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says ‘extraordinary’ on appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK PM
"I'm not daunted", says Rishi Sunak
Will bring compassion to challenges, unite country: Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak promises to fix mistakes committed in the previous Govt
Rishi Sunak appointed as Britain's Prime Minister by King Charles III
Partial restoration of WhatsApp services begins
Many places in Punjab, Haryana report 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality
Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
48 lakh Demat accounts opened in India during July-September quarter: CDSL
Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali but relatively better than previous years
Five arrested in connection with TN car explosion: Police
Over 54,000 students secure admission in DU colleges
Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies coach after team's 'unfathomable' World Cup exit
Japan PM appoints ex-health min Goto as next economy minister
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands
China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier
No relief for Pakistan as FDI continues to slump
Maharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, with AQI standing at 323
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
Joe Biden says Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a "ground-breaking milestone"
JUST IN: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary: Conservatives Party tweets
FIR against Delhi man for shooting at people bursting crackers
Four people were injured in Keshav Puram PS area on intervening night of Oct 24-25 after a man confronted a few people bursting crackers in his locality and fired bullets after getting agitated. The FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and Arms Act in the Keshav Puram police station. The accused -- Arvind Kr -- has been arrested, Delhi Police said.
The cops added: “Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from the possession of the accused. As per the doctor's opinion, all the victims are in stable condition.”
Protecting the vulnerable at 'front of our minds': Jeremy Hunt
"It is going to be tough. But protecting the vulnerable - and people's jobs, mortgages and bills - will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth," tweeted Jeremy Hunt, who has been retained by Rishi Sunak as UK's finance minister.
Dominic Raab appointed UK's deputy PM## Dominic Raab appointed UK's Deputy PM
Dominic Raab, a member of the erstwhile Britain cabinet headed by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, will join Rishi Sunak's team as the Deputy PM and Justice Secretary, the UK Conservative Party has announced.
NEW: Dominic Raab has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister & Justice Secretary 👇 pic.twitter.com/yEV83Z8Ob5— Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak as PM: Political stability to give impetus to India-UK FTA talks, say experts
The India-UK free trade deal, which has missed the Diwali deadline, is likely to get the much-needed impetus with Rishi Sunak taking over as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister as experts see political stability in the UK giving momentum to negotiations. Read more
UK PM Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed Finance Minister during Liz Truss' government, has been retained in his new cabinet.
Delhi University to announce second round of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes on October 30: Registrar
Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup
Mumbai man arrested under POSCOA for raping mentally challenged minor
One man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl; the search for the second accused is underway. An FIR has been registered at the MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sec 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and POCSO Act
President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to President’s Bodyguard on Oct 27
President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at a ceremony to be held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, on October 27.
Crackers responsible for 37 of 85 fire incidents in 3 days in Mumbai
As many as 85 fire incidents were reported in Mumbai during the first three days of Diwali celebrations, of which 37, or nearly 44 percent, were caused by crackers, said the Fire Brigade on Tuesday. According to the Fire Brigade, as many as 37 blazes were triggered due to the bursting of firecrackers among the 85 such incidents reported in the city between October 22 and October 24.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says ‘extraordinary’ on appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK PM
It's extraordinary at multiple levels. You can see that Britain has outgrown their racism, shown tremendous willingness to absorb & admit people of other religious faiths and on top of that, they've looked at their merit.
He added: “We should be prepared to look beyond some of the considerations of the caste, religion and class & language and region. What the country should reward is merit. A party like BJP which doesn't have a single Muslim MP in Parliament today, which is a shocking situation that's never been there in past. Can supporters of BJP imagine a PM of another background or a BJP CM from either Islamic or Christian faiths? I doubt it!