    October 25, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

    Live News: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary

    Business and Political Live Updates: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday began putting his top team in place with key Cabinet appointments and decided to keep the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, in place for economic stability and brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Braverman, who's scathing resignation letter precipitated Liz Truss' exit from Downing Street last week, is a fellow Bexiteer like Sunak.

    Read all news including political news, current affairs on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog
    • October 25, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST

      JUST IN: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary: Conservatives Party tweets

    • October 25, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

      FIR against Delhi man for shooting at people bursting crackers

      Four people were injured in Keshav Puram PS area on intervening night of Oct 24-25 after a man confronted a few people bursting crackers in his locality and fired bullets after getting agitated. The FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and Arms Act in the Keshav Puram police station. The accused -- Arvind Kr -- has been arrested, Delhi Police said.

      The cops added: “Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from the possession of the accused. As per the doctor's opinion, all the victims are in stable condition.”

    • October 25, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

       Protecting the vulnerable at 'front of our minds': Jeremy Hunt

      "It is going to be tough. But protecting the vulnerable - and people's jobs, mortgages and bills - will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth," tweeted Jeremy Hunt, who has been retained by Rishi Sunak as UK's finance minister.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

      Dominic Raab appointed UK's deputy PM## Dominic Raab appointed UK's Deputy PM 

      Dominic Raab, a member of the erstwhile Britain cabinet headed by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, will join Rishi Sunak's team as the Deputy PM and Justice Secretary, the UK Conservative Party has announced.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST

      Rishi Sunak as PM: Political stability to give impetus to India-UK FTA talks, say experts

      The India-UK free trade deal, which has missed the Diwali deadline, is likely to get the much-needed impetus with Rishi Sunak taking over as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister as experts see political stability in the UK giving momentum to negotiations. Read more

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

      UK PM Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor

      British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed Finance Minister during Liz Truss' government, has been retained in his new cabinet.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

      Delhi University to announce second round of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes on October 30: Registrar

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

      Defending champions Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup

    • October 25, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

      Mumbai man arrested under POSCOA for raping mentally challenged minor

      One man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl; the search for the second accused is underway. An FIR has been registered at the MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sec 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and POCSO Act

    • October 25, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

      President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to President’s Bodyguard on Oct 27 

      President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at a ceremony to be held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, on October 27.

    • October 25, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

      Crackers responsible for 37 of 85 fire incidents in 3 days in Mumbai

      As many as 85 fire incidents were reported in Mumbai during the first three days of Diwali celebrations, of which 37, or nearly 44 percent, were caused by crackers, said the Fire Brigade on Tuesday. According to the Fire Brigade, as many as 37 blazes were triggered due to the bursting of firecrackers among the 85 such incidents reported in the city between October 22 and October 24.

    • October 25, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

      Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says ‘extraordinary’ on appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK PM

      It's extraordinary at multiple levels. You can see that Britain has outgrown their racism, shown tremendous willingness to absorb & admit people of other religious faiths and on top of that, they've looked at their merit. 

      He added: “We should be prepared to look beyond some of the considerations of the caste, religion and class & language and region. What the country should reward is merit. A party like BJP which doesn't have a single Muslim MP in Parliament today, which is a shocking situation that's never been there in past. Can supporters of BJP imagine a PM of another background or a BJP CM from either Islamic or Christian faiths? I doubt it!

