Live News: Suella Braverman appointed as the United Kingdom's Home Secretary

October 25, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

FIR against Delhi man for shooting at people bursting crackers

Four people were injured in Keshav Puram PS area on intervening night of Oct 24-25 after a man confronted a few people bursting crackers in his locality and fired bullets after getting agitated. The FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and Arms Act in the Keshav Puram police station. The accused -- Arvind Kr -- has been arrested, Delhi Police said.

The cops added: “Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from the possession of the accused. As per the doctor's opinion, all the victims are in stable condition.”