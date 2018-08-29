LaLiga launches football development programme in India

Spain's top divison football league LaLiga has launched a football development programme in India- LaLiga Football Schools - in partnership with sports consulting company India On Track (IOT).

Under the partnership, LaLiga Football Schools are going to be set up across India in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Cochin.

The rigorous training programme at LaLiga Football Schools will be delivered using LaLiga’s technical curriculum and detailed methodology and will be overseen by the programme technical director appointed by LaLiga for India. It will be a holistic, comprehensive football development programme, with a focus on students within the age range of 6 to 18 years.

India, according to LaLiga, is one of its priority markets and this announcement comes just days after they announced a three-year broadcast partnership with Facebook for the Indian subcontinent. The social media giant will show all 380 matches live and free. Select LaLiga matches will also be telecast on Sony Pictures Networks.

“LaLiga is a strong propagator of developing young football talent. Seeing the kind of talent and passion Indians have for the beautiful game, we decided to collaborate with IOT and create a base to nurture the talent here. We are excited to see young boys and girls from India train with our best coaches and facilities and learn to play the LaLiga way,” said Jose Cachaza, head at LaLiga India.