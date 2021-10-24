MARKET NEWS

LaLiga 2021: Real Madrid wins 2-1 at Barcelona in first post-Messi 'clásico'

Defender Alaba turned goal-scorer in the 32nd minute with a wonderful curling shot from the left side of the area that the outstretched Marc-Andre ter Stegen could not stop.

Associated Press
October 24, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
Barcelona's Eric Garcia, left, and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, center, challenge Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez scored as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou on Sunday in the rivals’ first clash since the exit of Lionel Messi.

Defender Alaba turned goal-scorer in the 32nd minute with a wonderful curling shot from the left side of the area that the outstretched Marc-Andre ter Stegen could not stop.

His strike came minutes after American Sergiño Dest squandered Barcelona’s best chance of the match when he sent his close-range shot soaring over the crossbar.

Vázquez added a second goal in stoppage time on a counterattack with Barcelona desperately thrown forward in search of an equalizer.

Sergio Agüero pulled one back for Barcelona on a cross from Dest in the final seconds.

The victory moved Madrid to the top of the Spanish league, level on points with Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Sociedad can reclaim the lead when it faces defending champion Atlético Madrid later Sunday.

The defeat was another blow to Barcelona which has struggled since its financial troubles kept it from re-signing Messi and other players. Ronald Koeman’s team was left in eighth place at five points adrift.
Associated Press
Tags: #David Alaba #LaLiga 2021 #Lionel Messi #Lucas Vázquez #Real Madrid Vs Barcelona
first published: Oct 24, 2021 10:09 pm

