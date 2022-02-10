MARKET NEWS

    Watch: Stunning view of India’s highest football stadium at 10,000 feet

    Ladakh's first football and track and field stadium, with a capacity to seat 30,000 spectators, is about to be completed and will open soon.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    The stadium is located in Spituk in Ladakh. It is the Union territory’s first football and track and field stadium. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @MIB_India)

    Ladakh’s first football and track and field stadium, situated at a height of over 10,000 feet and with a capacity to seat 30,000 spectators, is about to be completed and will open soon.

    Located in Spituk in Ladakh, the stadium is equipped with an AstroTurf for football. It is the highest football stadium in India and has obtained a certificate of approval from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

    The stadium will also have eight-lane synthetic tracks and a hostel with 1,000 beds.

    “The stadium is a dream come true for sports lovers and children who aspire to become professionals in the field,” the Ministry of Broadcasting said in a video showcasing the facility under construction.

    The estimated cost of the stadium is Rs 10.68 crore.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the project during his monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat” in January.

    "Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro-Turf Football Stadium,” Modi had said. “This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together.”

    The prime minister had added that the stadium would also generate tourism and employment opportunities.

    "Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country,” Modi had added in his address. “Along with such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh.”
    Tags: #Football #Ladakh #Sports #stadiums
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 11:46 am
