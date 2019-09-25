Kyrgios suffers meek first-round exit at Zhuhai Championships

Nick Kyrgios may have drawn a few giggles from the crowd with another underarm serve in the first set of his first-round tie at the Zhuhai Championships on September 25. However, he failed to do much more against veteran Italian Andreas Seppi who despite being down 4-1 in the first set, was able to fight back to seal the game 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

24-year-old Kyrgios, has been fined for "lack of best efforts" in the past and also been accused of tanking matches, however this time he seemed to be hampered by a shoulder niggle mid-way through the first set.

Coasting 3-1 and 40-0 up, the 27th-ranked Kyrgios served weakly into the net, before surging into a 4-1 lead.

But the Australian, who then appeared to be troubled by his right shoulder, faded alarmingly from there and his previously dominant serve collapsed.

He repeatedly felt his shoulder and his game disintegrated as he went down in the first-set tie break.

The second set was a non-contest as Seppi, 35, ranked 74th in the world, strolled into round two in 65 unpredictable minutes.

Kyrgios has divided tennis by serving underarm in the past, although it is within the rules, albeit rare to see from professionals.