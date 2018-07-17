App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kylian Mbappe to donate World Cup earnings to charity

The young star of FIFA World Cup 2018, Mbappe to donate Rs. 3.5 crore towards charity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kylian Mbappe, the 19-year-old French professional footballer, the forward who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is reportedly donating everything he earned from the FIFA World Cup 2018 towards charity. The amount being referred to here is close to Rs 16 lakh per match i.e. a total of almost Rs 3.5 crore.

Being the youngest French player to score at a World Cup, his high level of maturity and human side definitely dodges his age by a long margin.

Having made his mark of being capable of cutting into the centre onto his stronger right foot from the left wing, and is also capable of creating chances and providing assists for teammates from the right. A highly skilful player, Mbappe is also known for his excellent dribbling ability.

Mbappe, with his earning of up to Rs. 3.5 crores from FIFA World Cup 2018, is certainly one of the richest sportspersons in the world today.

Apart from displaying his amazing talent in sports, Mbappe is known for his charity services. He supports Premiers de Corde association, a charity that supports sporting events for disabled children.

May 17, 2018, was when Mbappe was called for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On June 21, he scored his first World Cup goal against Peru. In the match against Argentina on June 30, he scored two goals and was named as Man of the Match. On July 15, in the final World Cup clash match against Croatia, Mbappe scored another goal and created history at the age of 19.

He is, only the second teenager after Pele to score a World Cup Final. However Pele is different act altogether, as he made four goals and received the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award as well.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup #Sports #Trending News #World News

