KSA vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Salah scores for Egypt, Saudi Arabia equalise

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Half-time! The referee signals the end of the half after the penalty.
KSA 1-1 EGY
45+6' Ali Gabr gets a yellow card for the foul that resulted in penalty.
45+6' Goal! Salman (KSA)
KSA 1-1 EGY
41' Fahad strikes it well but Elhadary dives to his right to get a hand to it and save the penalty.
21' Goal! Salah (Egy)
KSA 0-1 EGY
Mohamed Salah considering retiring from national team
56' Egypt win a free kick near the corner flag in the opposition half but Salah's cross doesn't get past the first defender.
53' Saudi Arabia are dominating in the early stages of the second half.
No changes for both the sides as we get going again at the Volgograd Arena.
Half-time! The referee signals the end of the half after the penalty.
KSA 1-1 EGY
45+6' Ali Gabr gets a yellow card for the foul that resulted in penalty.
Salman Al-Faraj sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and Egypt get the first goal of their World Cup campaign.
-->
45+6' Goal! Salman (KSA)
KSA 1-1 EGY
45+5'
The referee upholds the penalty after a video review.
45+2' Penalty
Fahad goes down inside the box after Ali Gabr holds his jersey and the referee points to the spot.
45' Three minutes added on to the first half.
41' Fahad strikes it well but Elhadary dives to his right to get a hand to it and save the penalty.
40' Yasser tries to cross it in, it hits Fathi's hand and the referee points to the spot.
37' Salman is in space and shoots, but Hegazy is in the way.
34' Trezeguet passes the ball to Salah who finds him in space on the edge of the box but Trezeguet fires it wide.
29' Egypt win a freekick on the edge of the box, the Saudi Arabian keeper easily punches it away.
25' Another ball played over the top for Salah and he cannot find the back of the net this time.
Salah was on the end a long ball he brings it down with a great first touch and chips it over the keeper.
21' Goal! Salah (Egy)
KSA 0-1 EGY
18' Salman gives the ball away, Salah tries to initiate a counter attack but Motaz stops him.
14' Salem with a great run on the counter attack but his shot fails to trouble the Egyptian goalkeeper.
8' Salman's corner is easily headed away by Hegazy
7' Saudi Arabia win a corner after Yasser's cross was blocked.
3' Egypt on the attack, Mo Salah crosses it in from the right flank but Alburayk heads it away
Kick-off! Egypt play in the white jersey while Saudi Arabia play in the green jersey.
Both these teams are playing for pride today, the winner will move to the third spot in Group A.
Essam El Hadary, the Egyptian goalkeeper, becomes the oldest player and debutant at the World Cup at 45 years and 161 days.
Starting line-up:
Saudi Arabia - Almosailem; Osama, Alburayk, Motaz, Yasser ; Salman, Otayf, Hussain ; Hatan, Salem; Fahad
Egypt - Elhadary; Fathi, Ali Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy; Elneny,Tarek Hamed; Salah, Abdalla, Treziguet; Marwan