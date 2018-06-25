App
Jun 25, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KSA vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Salah scores for Egypt, Saudi Arabia equalise

Catch the latest updates from the Group A encounter between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

highlights

  • Jun 25, 08:50 PM (IST)

    56' Egypt win a free kick near the corner flag in the opposition half but Salah's cross doesn't get past the first defender.

  • Jun 25, 08:45 PM (IST)

    53' Saudi Arabia are dominating in the early stages of the second half.

  • Jun 25, 08:42 PM (IST)

    No changes for both the sides as we get going again at the Volgograd Arena.

  • Jun 25, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 08:31 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 08:29 PM (IST)
  • Jun 25, 08:27 PM (IST)

    Half-time! The referee signals the end of the half after the penalty.

    KSA 1-1 EGY

  • Jun 25, 08:25 PM (IST)

    45+6' Ali Gabr gets a yellow card for the foul that resulted in penalty.

  • Jun 25, 08:24 PM (IST)

    Salman Al-Faraj sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and Egypt get the first goal of their World Cup campaign.

  • Jun 25, 08:23 PM (IST)

    -->

    45+6' Goal! Salman (KSA)

    KSA 1-1 EGY

  • Jun 25, 08:20 PM (IST)

    45+5' 

    The referee upholds the penalty after a video review.

  • Jun 25, 08:19 PM (IST)

    45+2' Penalty
    Fahad goes down inside the box after Ali Gabr holds his jersey and the referee points to the spot.

  • Jun 25, 08:16 PM (IST)

    45' Three minutes added on to the first half.

  • Jun 25, 08:13 PM (IST)

    41' Fahad strikes it well but Elhadary dives to his right to get a hand to it and save the penalty. 

  • Jun 25, 08:10 PM (IST)

    40' Yasser tries to cross it in, it hits Fathi's hand and the referee points to the spot.

  • Jun 25, 08:08 PM (IST)

    37' Salman is in space and shoots, but Hegazy is in the way.

  • Jun 25, 08:05 PM (IST)

    34' Trezeguet passes the ball to Salah who finds him in space on the edge of the box but Trezeguet fires it wide. 

  • Jun 25, 08:00 PM (IST)

    29' Egypt win a freekick on the edge of the box, the Saudi Arabian keeper easily punches it away.

  • Jun 25, 07:56 PM (IST)

      25' Another ball played over the top for Salah and he cannot find the back of the net this time.

  • Jun 25, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Salah was on the end a long ball he brings it down with a great first touch and chips it over the keeper.

  • Jun 25, 07:53 PM (IST)

    21'  Goal! Salah (Egy)

    KSA 0-1 EGY

  • Jun 25, 07:49 PM (IST)

    18' Salman gives the ball away, Salah tries to initiate a counter attack but Motaz stops him. 

  • Jun 25, 07:46 PM (IST)

    14' Salem with a great run on the counter attack but his shot fails to trouble the Egyptian goalkeeper.

  • Jun 25, 07:40 PM (IST)

    8' Salman's corner is easily headed away by Hegazy

  • Jun 25, 07:38 PM (IST)

    7' Saudi Arabia win a corner after Yasser's cross was blocked. 

  • Jun 25, 07:35 PM (IST)

    3' Egypt on the attack, Mo Salah crosses it in from the right flank but Alburayk heads it away

  • Jun 25, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Kick-off! Egypt play in the white jersey while Saudi Arabia play in the green jersey.
     

  • Jun 25, 07:25 PM (IST)

    Both these teams are playing for pride today, the winner will move to the third spot in Group A. 

  • Jun 25, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Essam El Hadary, the Egyptian goalkeeper, becomes the oldest player and debutant at the World Cup at 45 years and 161 days.

  • Jun 25, 07:11 PM (IST)

    Starting line-up:

    Saudi Arabia - Almosailem; Osama, Alburayk, Motaz, Yasser ; Salman, Otayf, Hussain ; Hatan, Salem; Fahad

    Egypt - Elhadary; Fathi, Ali Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy; Elneny,Tarek Hamed; Salah, Abdalla, Treziguet; Marwan

