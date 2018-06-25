KSA vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: Late Saudi winner sends Egypt home pointless

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Full-Time: It is the first win for Saudi Arabia in this year's World Cup. This means that Salah and his Egyptian team go back without a single point. Saudi Arabia finish third in Group A, while Egypt finish in the last position.
KSA 2-1 EGY
90+5' The referee blows the whistle and calls an end to this contest,
Beautiful play by Saudi Arabia results in a goal by Salem. He slots it in the bottom left corner, all that pressure from Saudi has paid off finally.
90+4' Goal! Salem (KSA)
KSA 2-1 EGY
90' Four minutes added on at the end of regulation time.
86' Yellow card for Fathi (EGY)
84' Salah is flagged offside as he puts through Kahraba on to an open goal.
Substitution for Egypt:
In- Trezeguet
Out- Kahraba
79' Substitution for Saudi Arabia:
In- Al Shehri
Out- Fahad
69' Salamn's cross is met by Hussain, the header is pushed away by Elhadary.
Substitution for Saudi Arabia:
In- Samir
Out- Hatan
Substitution for Egypt:
In- Sobhy
Out- Mohsen
63' Another cross from Saudi Arabia is easily cleared by the Egyptian defence and Hussein shoots the rebound wide.
56' Egypt win a free kick near the corner flag in the opposition half but Salah's cross doesn't get past the first defender.
53' Saudi Arabia are dominating in the early stages of the second half.
No changes for both the sides as we get going again at the Volgograd Arena.
Half-time! The referee signals the end of the half after the penalty.
KSA 1-1 EGY
45+6' Ali Gabr gets a yellow card for the foul that resulted in penalty.
Salman Al-Faraj sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and Egypt get the first goal of their World Cup campaign.
45+6' Goal! Salman (KSA)
KSA 1-1 EGY
45+5'
The referee upholds the penalty after a video review.
45+2' Penalty
Fahad goes down inside the box after Ali Gabr holds his jersey and the referee points to the spot.
45' Three minutes added on to the first half.
41' Fahad strikes it well but Elhadary dives to his right to get a hand to it and save the penalty.
40' Yasser tries to cross it in, it hits Fathi's hand and the referee points to the spot.
37' Salman is in space and shoots, but Hegazy is in the way.