Jun 25, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KSA vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: Late Saudi winner sends Egypt home pointless

Catch all the highlights from the Group A encounter between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

highlights

    Full-Time: It is the first win for Saudi Arabia in this year's World Cup. This means that Salah and his Egyptian team go back without a single point. Saudi Arabia finish third in Group A, while Egypt finish in the last position.

    KSA 2-1 EGY 

  • Jun 25, 09:32 PM (IST)

    90+5' The referee blows the whistle and calls an end to this contest, 

  • Jun 25, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Beautiful play by Saudi Arabia results in a goal by Salem. He slots it in the bottom left corner, all that pressure from Saudi has paid off finally.

  • Jun 25, 09:28 PM (IST)

    90+4' Goal! Salem (KSA)

    KSA 2-1 EGY

  • Jun 25, 09:24 PM (IST)

    90' Four minutes added on at the end of regulation time.

  • Jun 25, 09:19 PM (IST)

    86' Yellow card for Fathi (EGY)

  • Jun 25, 09:17 PM (IST)

    84'  Salah is flagged offside as he puts through Kahraba on to an open goal.

  • Jun 25, 09:15 PM (IST)

    Substitution for Egypt:
    In- Trezeguet
    Out- Kahraba

  • Jun 25, 09:14 PM (IST)

    79' Substitution for Saudi Arabia:
    In- Al Shehri
    Out- Fahad

  • Jun 25, 09:04 PM (IST)

    69' Salamn's cross is met by Hussain, the header is pushed away by Elhadary. 

  • Jun 25, 09:01 PM (IST)

    Substitution for Saudi Arabia:
    In- Samir
    Out- Hatan

  • Jun 25, 09:00 PM (IST)

    Substitution for Egypt:
    In- Sobhy
    Out- Mohsen

  • Jun 25, 08:57 PM (IST)

    63' Another cross from Saudi Arabia is easily cleared by the Egyptian defence and Hussein shoots the rebound wide.

  • Jun 25, 08:50 PM (IST)

    56' Egypt win a free kick near the corner flag in the opposition half but Salah's cross doesn't get past the first defender.

  • Jun 25, 08:45 PM (IST)

    53' Saudi Arabia are dominating in the early stages of the second half.

  • Jun 25, 08:42 PM (IST)

    No changes for both the sides as we get going again at the Volgograd Arena.

    Half-time! The referee signals the end of the half after the penalty.

    KSA 1-1 EGY

  • Jun 25, 08:25 PM (IST)

    45+6' Ali Gabr gets a yellow card for the foul that resulted in penalty.

  • Jun 25, 08:24 PM (IST)

    Salman Al-Faraj sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and Egypt get the first goal of their World Cup campaign.

  • Jun 25, 08:23 PM (IST)

    -->

    45+6' Goal! Salman (KSA)

    KSA 1-1 EGY

  • Jun 25, 08:20 PM (IST)

    45+5' 

    The referee upholds the penalty after a video review.

  • Jun 25, 08:19 PM (IST)

    45+2' Penalty
    Fahad goes down inside the box after Ali Gabr holds his jersey and the referee points to the spot.

  • Jun 25, 08:16 PM (IST)

    45' Three minutes added on to the first half.

  • Jun 25, 08:13 PM (IST)

    41' Fahad strikes it well but Elhadary dives to his right to get a hand to it and save the penalty. 

  • Jun 25, 08:10 PM (IST)

    40' Yasser tries to cross it in, it hits Fathi's hand and the referee points to the spot.

  • Jun 25, 08:08 PM (IST)

    37' Salman is in space and shoots, but Hegazy is in the way.

