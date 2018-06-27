App
Jun 27, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KOR vs GER FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Muller and Gomez on; Germany 0 - 0 Korea

Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match between South Korea and Germany, from the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

highlights

  • Jun 27, 09:07 PM (IST)

    78' Substitution for Germany - Draxler: In ; Hector: Out

  • Jun 27, 09:06 PM (IST)

    77' Hummels is almost caught out. But recovers just in time to chase down Son and pass back to Neuer. It all looks pointless as the Germans do everything but create a concrete chance. 

  • Jun 27, 09:05 PM (IST)

    76' Kimmich sends the ball out wide to Werner. That pass was too wide. Even Werner's cross for Muller is too long. 

  • Jun 27, 09:04 PM (IST)

    74' Sweden now lead 3-0 against Mexico. The Mexicans have not scored. The Germans are in deeper trouble now than they think. 

  • Jun 27, 09:03 PM (IST)

    73' Germany control all the possession bu they really cannot find any opening as Muller keeps getting blocked.

  • Jun 27, 09:00 PM (IST)

    71' CLOSE! Kimmich sends in another one, and Gomez was there. But the Koreans managed to survive! 

  • Jun 27, 08:59 PM (IST)

    70' Kroos unleashes a shot after some consideration. But it goes too high. 

  • Jun 27, 08:58 PM (IST)

    69' Substitution for Korea - Ju: In ; Moon: Out

  • Jun 27, 08:57 PM (IST)

    68' Kimmich sends the ball in straight to Gomez. But the big striker's header goes straight into the Korean keeper's hands. 

  • Jun 27, 08:56 PM (IST)

    66' Another Korean counter sees the German defence fall apart as Moon and Son move with pace. But they dwell on it too much and the Germans recover. 

  • Jun 27, 08:55 PM (IST)

    65' The Korean went down too easily inside the German box, without any contact. So the referee books him for simulation. 

  • Jun 27, 08:54 PM (IST)

    65' Yellow Card for Son (KOR)

  • Jun 27, 08:53 PM (IST)

    64' Another German chance goes out wide despite continuous crosses and possession. 

  • Jun 27, 08:53 PM (IST)

    64' Word coming in that Sweden leads Mexico by 2 goals to 1. 

  • Jun 27, 08:52 PM (IST)

    63' Substitution for Germany - Muller: In ; Goretzka: Out

  • Jun 27, 08:52 PM (IST)

    63' Korea go again with Moon, who passes to Son. But Son's shot is too high. 

  • Jun 27, 08:51 PM (IST)

    62' Werner beats Hong down the flank and passes to Ozil outside the Korean box. He delays a shot and passes to Kroos instead. Kroos takes the shot, but it goes out for a goal kick. 

  • Jun 27, 08:50 PM (IST)

    60' Ozil sends in a ball onto Hummels' path. But the ball is too far out for the rushing defender to catch. 

  • Jun 27, 08:48 PM (IST)

    59' Another long ball into the German box, and it is chased by Jang. He is too far from catching it and all by himself, but he manages to scare the Germans just enough. 

  • Jun 27, 08:47 PM (IST)

    58' Substitution for Germany - Mario Gomez: In ; Khedira: Out

  • Jun 27, 08:47 PM (IST)

    58' Again Korea break forward with pace. This time Moon leads the attack. But his pass is read by Hummels who sends the ball forward for Germany. 

  • Jun 27, 08:46 PM (IST)

    56' Koo is substituted after he went down with some problem. 

  • Jun 27, 08:45 PM (IST)

    56' Substitution for Korea - Hwang-hee Chan: In ; Koo: Out

  • Jun 27, 08:43 PM (IST)

    54' The Germans are desperately taking shots at the Korean goal and each effort manages to hit Korean players. The Champions cannot find an opening. And the Koreans keep adding to the German nervousness with their swift counters.  

  • Jun 27, 08:42 PM (IST)

    53' Another pass sent into the box by Kimmich cannot find Werner. Kroos takes the corner for Germany. But Koreans defend it easily. 

  • Jun 27, 08:41 PM (IST)

    51' MISS! Werner gets a brilliant opportunity in front of the Korean goal after some good work from Ozil and Hector. But his shot goes high! On the other side of the pitch, Son makes a run and gets in behind the German defence, but he couldn't get to the ball sent forward. 

  • Jun 27, 08:40 PM (IST)

    50' Word is coming in that Sweden have taken the lead in their Group game against Mexico. Germans need to make something happen quickly now. 

  • Jun 27, 08:39 PM (IST)

    49' Son tried to launch a counter against Germany but was blocked off. And in the ensuing madness, Moon earned himself a yellow card. 

  • Jun 27, 08:38 PM (IST)

    49' Yellow Card for Moon (KOR)

  • Jun 27, 08:37 PM (IST)

    48' SAVE! Germany finally managed to be more direct. Kimmich sends in a cross into the Korean box, and Goretzka leaps high to head it in from point blank range. But the Korean keeper makes a fine leaping save to deny the Germans.

