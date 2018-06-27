KOR vs GER FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Muller and Gomez on; Germany 0 - 0 Korea

Live now
Jun 27, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
78' Substitution for Germany - Draxler: In ; Hector: Out
69' Substitution for Korea - Ju: In ; Moon: Out
65' Yellow Card for Son (KOR)
63' Substitution for Germany - Muller: In ; Goretzka: Out
58' Substitution for Germany - Mario Gomez: In ; Khedira: Out
56' Substitution for Korea - Hwang-hee Chan: In ; Koo: Out
49' Yellow Card for Moon (KOR)
23' Yellow Card for Lee Jae-sung (KOR)
Yellow Card for Jung (KOR)
78' Substitution for Germany - Draxler: In ; Hector: Out
77' Hummels is almost caught out. But recovers just in time to chase down Son and pass back to Neuer. It all looks pointless as the Germans do everything but create a concrete chance.
76' Kimmich sends the ball out wide to Werner. That pass was too wide. Even Werner's cross for Muller is too long.
74' Sweden now lead 3-0 against Mexico. The Mexicans have not scored. The Germans are in deeper trouble now than they think.
73' Germany control all the possession bu they really cannot find any opening as Muller keeps getting blocked.
71' CLOSE! Kimmich sends in another one, and Gomez was there. But the Koreans managed to survive!
70' Kroos unleashes a shot after some consideration. But it goes too high.
69' Substitution for Korea - Ju: In ; Moon: Out
68' Kimmich sends the ball in straight to Gomez. But the big striker's header goes straight into the Korean keeper's hands.
66' Another Korean counter sees the German defence fall apart as Moon and Son move with pace. But they dwell on it too much and the Germans recover.
65' The Korean went down too easily inside the German box, without any contact. So the referee books him for simulation.
65' Yellow Card for Son (KOR)
64' Another German chance goes out wide despite continuous crosses and possession.
64' Word coming in that Sweden leads Mexico by 2 goals to 1.
63' Substitution for Germany - Muller: In ; Goretzka: Out
63' Korea go again with Moon, who passes to Son. But Son's shot is too high.
62' Werner beats Hong down the flank and passes to Ozil outside the Korean box. He delays a shot and passes to Kroos instead. Kroos takes the shot, but it goes out for a goal kick.
60' Ozil sends in a ball onto Hummels' path. But the ball is too far out for the rushing defender to catch.
59' Another long ball into the German box, and it is chased by Jang. He is too far from catching it and all by himself, but he manages to scare the Germans just enough.
58' Substitution for Germany - Mario Gomez: In ; Khedira: Out
58' Again Korea break forward with pace. This time Moon leads the attack. But his pass is read by Hummels who sends the ball forward for Germany.
56' Koo is substituted after he went down with some problem.
56' Substitution for Korea - Hwang-hee Chan: In ; Koo: Out
54' The Germans are desperately taking shots at the Korean goal and each effort manages to hit Korean players. The Champions cannot find an opening. And the Koreans keep adding to the German nervousness with their swift counters.
53' Another pass sent into the box by Kimmich cannot find Werner. Kroos takes the corner for Germany. But Koreans defend it easily.
51' MISS! Werner gets a brilliant opportunity in front of the Korean goal after some good work from Ozil and Hector. But his shot goes high! On the other side of the pitch, Son makes a run and gets in behind the German defence, but he couldn't get to the ball sent forward.
50' Word is coming in that Sweden have taken the lead in their Group game against Mexico. Germans need to make something happen quickly now.
49' Son tried to launch a counter against Germany but was blocked off. And in the ensuing madness, Moon earned himself a yellow card.
49' Yellow Card for Moon (KOR)
48' SAVE! Germany finally managed to be more direct. Kimmich sends in a cross into the Korean box, and Goretzka leaps high to head it in from point blank range. But the Korean keeper makes a fine leaping save to deny the Germans.