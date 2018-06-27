App
Sports
Jun 27, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KOR vs GER FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Korea knock Germany out of WC with 2-0 win

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match between South Korea and Germany, from the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

highlights

  • Jun 27, 09:31 PM (IST)

    And that is all for our coverage of this game! See you folks soon for the next set of fixtures!

  • Jun 27, 09:31 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 09:30 PM (IST)
  • Jun 27, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Full-time: Germany go out of the tournament at the group stages, for the first time ever! And thanks to the South Koreans, they finish bottom of the group!

  • Jun 27, 09:29 PM (IST)

    90+10' And it is all over!!!!!!! The referee blows the whistle at the end !!!!

  • Jun 27, 09:28 PM (IST)

    90+10' Hummels misses another chance with his head! Extraordinary!

  • Jun 27, 09:28 PM (IST)

    90+9' Hummels is blocked again. 

  • Jun 27, 09:27 PM (IST)

    90+8' Germans crowd the Korean box. And another incredible save by the Korean keeper! What an incredible game for him, this has been. 

  • Jun 27, 09:26 PM (IST)

    90+6' Neuer is caught in the Korean half, and Ju fools him with a turn send s a long ball in towards the empty German goal. And Son is there to chase it down and direct it into goal. 

  • Jun 27, 09:26 PM (IST)

    90+6' GOAL! Son (KOR)

    Korea 2 - 0 Germany

  • Jun 27, 09:24 PM (IST)

    90+5' MISS! Muller's flick is headed by Hummels, but it goes over the goal! 

  • Jun 27, 09:24 PM (IST)

    90+4' VAR finds that the ball touched Sule first, which rules the Korean defender to be onside. Germany are sinking. Korean goal stands. 

  • Jun 27, 09:23 PM (IST)

    90+4' GOAL! Kim (KOR)

    Korea 1 - 0 Germany

  • Jun 27, 09:21 PM (IST)

    90+2' OFFSIDE!! Korea score from that corner! But the linesman raises his flag to cut short Korean celebrations! But the referee goes on to consult VAR.

    6 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 27, 09:19 PM (IST)

    90' Lee Jae Sung earns Korea a corner. Meanwhile, Yong Lee is down at the half line after being by the ball from point blank range. 

  • Jun 27, 09:18 PM (IST)

    89' Korea are now just messing with Germany. they have so much space to counter. If they show a bit more precision, they might actually score. 

  • Jun 27, 09:17 PM (IST)

    88' Brandt creates an opening for Kroos. the midfielder takes his shot. But it is blocked by the keeper. 

  • Jun 27, 09:17 PM (IST)

    87' WHAT A MISS! Ozil plays in a wonderful ball as Gomez and Hummels make their run inside the box. But the ball misses Hummels' head and goes high after hitting his shoulder.

  • Jun 27, 09:15 PM (IST)

    86' Jang tries to cross the ball in another Korean counter. But Sule blocks his effort and Korea have a corner. 

  • Jun 27, 09:14 PM (IST)

    84' Brandt. Muller. Brandt again. Blocked. And then Kroos takes a shot which goes too high. Germany are getting desperate. 

  • Jun 27, 09:12 PM (IST)

    83' Reus tries to take an outside curling shot, but it goes wide of the far post.

  • Jun 27, 09:10 PM (IST)

    81' More German interchange, but the final ball seems to be lacking as Werner over-runs it. 

  • Jun 27, 09:09 PM (IST)

    80' Germany's shot is blocked by the Korean keeper's knee. And the Koreans counter, but Son cannot find the right pass at the right time. And Germany recover quickly. 

  • Jun 27, 09:08 PM (IST)

    79' Substitution for Korea -  Go: In ; Hwang: Out 

  • Jun 27, 09:07 PM (IST)

    78' Son takes a shot!!! But it goes just wide as Neuer scrambles to get to his far post. 

  • Jun 27, 09:07 PM (IST)

    78' Substitution for Germany - Brandt: In ; Hector: Out

  • Jun 27, 09:06 PM (IST)

    77' Hummels is almost caught out. But recovers just in time to chase down Son and pass back to Neuer. It all looks pointless as the Germans do everything but create a concrete chance. 

  • Jun 27, 09:05 PM (IST)

    76' Kimmich sends the ball out wide to Werner. That pass was too wide. Even Werner's cross for Muller is too long. 

  • Jun 27, 09:04 PM (IST)

    74' Sweden now lead 3-0 against Mexico. The Mexicans have not scored. The Germans are in deeper trouble now than they think. 

  • Jun 27, 09:03 PM (IST)

    73' Germany control all the possession bu they really cannot find any opening as Muller keeps getting blocked.

