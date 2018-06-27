KOR vs GER FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Korea knock Germany out of WC with 2-0 win

Live now
Jun 27, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
90+6' GOAL! Son (KOR)
Korea 2 - 0 Germany
90+4' GOAL! Kim (KOR)
Korea 1 - 0 Germany
79' Substitution for Korea - Go: In ; Hwang: Out
78' Substitution for Germany - Brandt: In ; Hector: Out
69' Substitution for Korea - Ju: In ; Moon: Out
65' Yellow Card for Son (KOR)
63' Substitution for Germany - Muller: In ; Goretzka: Out
58' Substitution for Germany - Mario Gomez: In ; Khedira: Out
56' Substitution for Korea - Hwang-hee Chan: In ; Koo: Out
49' Yellow Card for Moon (KOR)
23' Yellow Card for Lee Jae-sung (KOR)
Yellow Card for Jung (KOR)
And that is all for our coverage of this game! See you folks soon for the next set of fixtures!
Full-time: Germany go out of the tournament at the group stages, for the first time ever! And thanks to the South Koreans, they finish bottom of the group!
90+10' And it is all over!!!!!!! The referee blows the whistle at the end !!!!
90+10' Hummels misses another chance with his head! Extraordinary!
90+9' Hummels is blocked again.
90+8' Germans crowd the Korean box. And another incredible save by the Korean keeper! What an incredible game for him, this has been.
90+6' Neuer is caught in the Korean half, and Ju fools him with a turn send s a long ball in towards the empty German goal. And Son is there to chase it down and direct it into goal.
90+6' GOAL! Son (KOR)
Korea 2 - 0 Germany
90+5' MISS! Muller's flick is headed by Hummels, but it goes over the goal!
90+4' VAR finds that the ball touched Sule first, which rules the Korean defender to be onside. Germany are sinking. Korean goal stands.
90+4' GOAL! Kim (KOR)
Korea 1 - 0 Germany
90+2' OFFSIDE!! Korea score from that corner! But the linesman raises his flag to cut short Korean celebrations! But the referee goes on to consult VAR.
6 minutes added on.
90' Lee Jae Sung earns Korea a corner. Meanwhile, Yong Lee is down at the half line after being by the ball from point blank range.
89' Korea are now just messing with Germany. they have so much space to counter. If they show a bit more precision, they might actually score.
88' Brandt creates an opening for Kroos. the midfielder takes his shot. But it is blocked by the keeper.
87' WHAT A MISS! Ozil plays in a wonderful ball as Gomez and Hummels make their run inside the box. But the ball misses Hummels' head and goes high after hitting his shoulder.
86' Jang tries to cross the ball in another Korean counter. But Sule blocks his effort and Korea have a corner.
84' Brandt. Muller. Brandt again. Blocked. And then Kroos takes a shot which goes too high. Germany are getting desperate.
83' Reus tries to take an outside curling shot, but it goes wide of the far post.
81' More German interchange, but the final ball seems to be lacking as Werner over-runs it.
80' Germany's shot is blocked by the Korean keeper's knee. And the Koreans counter, but Son cannot find the right pass at the right time. And Germany recover quickly.
79' Substitution for Korea - Go: In ; Hwang: Out
78' Son takes a shot!!! But it goes just wide as Neuer scrambles to get to his far post.
78' Substitution for Germany - Brandt: In ; Hector: Out
77' Hummels is almost caught out. But recovers just in time to chase down Son and pass back to Neuer. It all looks pointless as the Germans do everything but create a concrete chance.
76' Kimmich sends the ball out wide to Werner. That pass was too wide. Even Werner's cross for Muller is too long.
74' Sweden now lead 3-0 against Mexico. The Mexicans have not scored. The Germans are in deeper trouble now than they think.
73' Germany control all the possession bu they really cannot find any opening as Muller keeps getting blocked.