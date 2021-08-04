Kohli more attacking than Tendulkar but both are incomparable like gold: David Gower

Former England captain David Gower is considered one of the all-time great batsmen in cricket. After his retirement, Gower became a profound voice in cricket broadcasting for nearly three decades. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol.com the 64-year-old spoke at length on Indian batting and bowling. Here is an excerpt.

Q: Virat Kohli is now coming to England for his third tour not only as the best Indian batsman but as an all-time great of the game. You have played against Vivian Richards. Is Kohli as good as Richards?

Gower: I am big admirer of Viv’s. Quite often I have seen lot of breathless innings from his bat from the close position of slips and cover (while fielding), he was extraordinary batsman, so is Kohli who is extraordinary and so was Sachin Tendulkar another extraordinary.

Q: Is Kohli as good as Tendulkar then?

Gower: Sachin was extraordinary in terms of pure talent and ability and the desire to extend his career. I think Virat is possibly a more attacking option than Sachin and that says quite a lot. This is like comparing gold with just a different sort of gold. They are both exceptionally valuable and exceptionally rare. Both are almost flawless. I think Virat will be finally judged like everyone else when he finishes his career. One thing I admire about Virat is how important Test cricket is for him and I really like that about him. He plays all formats including IPL and adapts to everything. He is still very fit and has a long way to go. I am not a great fan of looking at simple things because that doesn’t tell you the whole story. By the time Virat finishes his career I am more interested in who wins more matches eventually. Maybe he would have won more games than others but I think Viv was the most dominant batsman in my era. We have spoken earlier that West Indies had a wonderful pace attack and I believe Gordon Greenidge was equally talented in that team but Viv was most dominant.

Q: Rohit Sharma’s languid style has been compared with yours in the past. Is this going to be a make-0r-break series for him because he is playing as an opener for the first time in English conditions?

Gower: How many make-or-break series do you need? He has been under pressure for long because of his (playing) style and I can understand that. When you like to dominate, as he does, he is going to take risks since he is a very fine player. In my time Ken Barrington started as a stroke player and then became a riskless and very productive player. So, unless you make that kind of decision there will be times when it (the risk he takes) will work and sometimes it won’t, that’s the gamble Kohli must take as captain. You also don’t want someone to occupy the crease for too long because it doesn’t take the game. We must accept him for what he is and enjoy him. For instance, Eoin Morgan (as captain) in England ODI side has allowed his players to take the risk although that’s a different form of the game but he has allowed that freedom which has made them the world champions. But equally in Test cricket, you are trying to put yourself in positions where you want to win the game. And if you have got the players like Sharma, (Rishabh) Pant and Kohli, they will put you under pressure easily.

Q: And what about Cheteshwar Pujara?

Gower: Someone like Pujara can play around and he will make sure you are not going to be in trouble by being too ambitious. He can be equally valuable for the team since he will battle it through while others around him take risks. We always speak about balance in bowling but balance is as important in batting order as well. You need to have blockers and stroke players and match-winners.

Q: In that sense Rishabh Pant has been a sensational match-winner? Who does he remind you of?

Gower: He reminds me of Rishabh Pant! The reason why I say that is because he is a unique talent. The way he made runs in Ahmadabad (against England) and kind of freedom he played with was amazing. He takes so many risks which makes him glorious to watch. He makes (batting) very intimidating. Pant made Jimmy Anderson look like an ordinary medium pacer (in the last test series in India)! If you can do that, he can do extraordinary things in Test cricket. He made Rohit Sharma look like a blocker! The risk level is higher (in case of Pant) but if it’s swinging and seaming he might have to bring in a different game here. He might be (still) good enough to be supremely dominant. He goes in the class of Adam Gilchrist. Pant comes in down the order when as a bowling unit you might have team on the run. It’s fantastic to have someone like him in the team. That sort of trump card will not work every time (and) Virat Kohli has to understand that.

Q: Do you think present Indian attack is best ever in their history?

Gower: Yes, you are right that this current line-up of Indian pacers is best where you have so many options. Look at this attack, they are very good and will enjoy bowling with the Dukes balls in these conditions.

Q: Do you think in terms of variety and pace, this Indian attack is the best ever as an opponent on English soil since the heydays of the West Indies in the early 1980s or maybe the Pakistani attack of 1992?

Gower: For me West Indies were always ahead of the game compared to any other side. So, no comparison with them and let’s not overrate them (Indian attack) either. But, no attack comes closer to West Indies; they were the pre-eminent bowlers of all-time. And in terms of pace, they were yards ahead of this Indian attack, I can tell you that. May be a yard or two which may not sound too much for others, but they had the highest level of pace. I am not going to allow you to compare this Indian attack with the West Indies. Andy Roberts, Malcolm, Marshall, who was best among them, Michael Holding, Colin Croft, Joel Garner and others were outstanding. Indian has four or five pacers who are not electrifying but certainly brisk enough and they have the experience of playing in English conditions.

Q: Is there any bowler you would not have liked to face from this Indian attack?

: I don’t know! (Laughs.) What I found really tough in India was batting on those turning tracks recently (in January-February 2021). It would have been tough in the last three matches from what I saw in India. Fortunately, this question is for this summer, so I guess someone like (Jasprit) Bumrah because of his ability to swing at decent pace. (Even) Ashwin for his control and overall subtle variations. I would have enjoyed playing against him. But with any sort of bowler with such class and that kind of ability, you as a batsman are going to have your days and they (as bowlers) are going to have theirs in a five Test match series.