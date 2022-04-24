KL Rahul sizzles with unbeaten 103, drubbing Mumbai to eighth straight loss

Only the venue was different, about a kilometer away from each other. KL Rahul scored identical 103 not out against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening to take Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 168 for six after his team was sent in to bat. It was the same score that Rahul made against the same opponents at Brabourne Stadium when the two teams first met eight days earlier, though he faced two more deliveries in his latest knock.

And, the result was also the same, LSG defeating MI by 36 runs on Sunday, the margin of win being double their 18-run win they registered on April 16.

Not only did Rahul renew his love affair against Mumbai Indians but also his enjoyment while batting against the same opponents at Wankhede Stadium continued. Three of his four IPL centuries in 102 matches have come against Mumbai Indians, two of them at the Wankhede including Sunday’s classy knock.

Rahul batted comfortably while his team-mates struggled and lost wickets at the other end on a pitch that was not as difficult to bat as was made out by Rahul’s seven batting partners on the day. Rahul was cautious to start with, the regular dismissal of his partners not allowing him to bat freely. The only major partnership came with Manish Pandey for the second wicket, worth 58 while towards the end, Rahul added 47 in 4.1 overs with Ayush Badoni.

Rahul reached 50 in 37 balls with six fours and one six – a flat one off Jaydev Unadkat over mid-wicket that brought the team 50 in the ninth over. He doubled his score and in the process the team’s score also doubled from this stage, the right-hander from Karnataka taking another 24 deliveries and slamming six more fours and three other sixes to thoroughly dominate the MI bowling.

Rahul has been in a glorious run this IPL. He seems to enjoy the captaincy and the responsibilities that come with it. He is also the Indian answer to Englishman Jos Buttler’s century-making abilities as the two are the only batsmen in this IPL so far to reach three-digit individual scores. While Rahul has two, Buttler has one more. It is only fitting that the man with the second most centuries this IPL, Rahul is second in the list of highest run getters with 368 runs at 61.33 behind Buttler, the current Orange Cap holder (491 runs at 81.83).

After his brilliance with the bat, Rahul continued to shine on the field when MI went about their run chase. His accurate field placings and bowling changes not only checked the run flow but also fetched crucial wickets in the middle overs, choking the MI top-order.

It was Rahul all the way that there was no other contender for the man of the match award.





