    KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of entire series, Pant to captain India against Proteas

    KL Rahul, India's captain, was ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa on Wednesday owing to a groin injury, only one day before the first match.In Rahul's absence, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, will lead the side.

    PTI
    June 08, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST
    File image: Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

    India skipper KL Rahul was on  ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to a groin injury, a day before the first match.

    Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side in his absence. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the series. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the entire T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday.

    "Team India captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa."

    The selection committee has not named replacements for Rahul and Kuldeep. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment. It is understood that Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in the series-opener on Thursday.

     
