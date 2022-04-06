KKR thwart Mumbai Indians thanks to Pat Cummins fireworks

At a time when some of the frontline batsmen have struggled to get going with the bat, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins scored the joint fastest IPL fifty – off only 14 deliveries – to steer his team to their third victory in four matches. Cummins helped KKR to surpass Mumbai Indians’ fighting 161 for four to win by five wickets in Pune on Wednesday night.

Cummins, playing his first match of the tournament after leading Australia to a memorable Test series win in Pakistan recently, smashed every delivery he faced to remain unbeaten on 56 in 15 balls with four fours and six sixes as KKR trounced Mumbai Indians with four overs remaining.

The Australian right-hander joined opener Venkatesh Iyer, who was playing a patient but responsible innings of 50 not out (41 balls), when KKR needed 61 off 41 deliveries with five wickets in hand. Mumbai Indians may have fancied their chances of posting their first win of the tournament in their third match, but Cummins struck fiercely to make it look so comfortable for KKR in the end.

Cummins was very severe against fellow Australian left-arm pacer Daniel Sams, picking him for 37 runs including four sixes and two fours, in what turned out to be the last over of the match. It was only apt that Cummins hit the winning hit, a straight six to seal the match in KKR’s pocket.

Earlier, put in to bat, MI initially struggled but reached a respectable total, thanks to the 83-run fourth-wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Tilak Verma (38 not out) and a late blitz by Kieron Pollard (22 not out in five balls).

By his own standards, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has not really fired this IPL. Except for 41 in the opening match, Rohit scored only 10 in the second match and 3 on Wednesday. Rohit was troubled by his India team-mate and Purple Cap holder Umesh Yadav. A probing first over from Yadav had Rohit in all sorts of trouble, getting the ball to move inwards. Rohit showed his desperation to get off the strike and was lucky that his inside edge did not go stump-wards but missed it for the batsman to take a single.

Frustrated at not finding the runs, Sharma went for his trademark hook, only to top-edge Yadav for wicketkeeper Sam Billings to run backwards and hold it.

Sharma’s dismissal brought to the stage the talented batsman they call ‘Baby AB’. Dewald Brevis, the 18-year-old right-hander from South Africa, showed no signs of nervousness, hitting a couple of fours and sixes in his brief knock of 29. After depositing slow bowler Varun Chakravarthy over mid-wicket for a six in the bowler’s first over, Brevis attempted another similar shot but dragged his back foot outside the crease for Billings to complete the stumping.

At the other end, Ishan Kishan continued to struggle and was promptly dismissed by Cummins. Kishan was found wanting against the extra pace and bounce, pulling straight to Shreyas Iyer at mid-wicket for 14.

Tilak Verma, dropped by Ajinkya Rahane on 3, made KKR pay the price. The 19-year-old Hyderabad left-hander played his strokes, a scoop from outside off depositing Cummins for six being a stand-out shot.

Verma and his senior partner, Suryakumar made up for MI’s lost opportunities in the first half of their innings. Yadav made a remarkable return to action by scoring his 14th IPL fifty (52, 36b, 5x4, 2x6). Kieron Pollard gave the finishing touches with a mind-boggling strike rate of 440.00. Pollard may have had the highest strike rate in the match, but Cummins striking at 373.33 proved to be the match-winner for KKR.





