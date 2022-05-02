KKR cruise past RR with a seven-wicket win to keep play-off hopes alive

Captain Shreyas Iyer and his trusted middle-order batsman Nitish Rana shared 60 runs off 43 balls for the third wicket to steer Kolkata Knight Riders to a seven-wicket win and end their five-match losing streak. The win took KKR to eight points and one place above to seventh, and also kept alive their chances of making the play-offs. RR remained third in the table with 12 points.

At the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night, KKR surpassed Rajasthan Royals’ below-par 152 for five to win with five balls to spare. Rinku Singh complemented the efforts of Iyer and Rana with a quick 42 not out off 23 balls with six fours and one six and dominated the unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 66 with Rana (48 not out, 37b, 3x4, 2x6) to ensure KKR did not suffer any hiccups.

Before Iyer was out for 34 (32b, 3x4, 1x6) to a smart catch down the leg-side by his opposite number Sanju Samson even as the umpire Nitin Pandit signaled wide and DRS proving a faint glove along the way, he took the attack to the RR bowlers. Iyer played some neat strokes through the gaps and went aerial once off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, the bowler who took a hat-trick in their previous meeting at Brabourne Stadium two Mondays ago.

Rana, on the other hand, was the more aggressive of the two in the partnership, the left-hander reverse-hitting Ravichandran Ashwin with ease while also clearing the mid-wicket boundary going on one knee. His fellow left-hander Rinku Singh played some scintillating strokes to ensure KKR crossed the line comfortably.

RR had won all their six matches defending totals. They may have fancied their chances after Iyer inserted RR to bat first. They have once in this IPL defended a total lower than what they posted on Monday. On two other occasions, they have also failed to defend scores more than the 152.

The Royals have backed their bowlers to do the job a majority of the time, and they have delivered. Having match-winning spinners in Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while world-class seamers in Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, who can take wickets in Power Play and also in the end overs have done the trick for RR this IPL. Not to mention the emergence of young pacer Kuldeep Sen.

However, the total RR posted was too less for their own bowlers’ comfort. It was the same pitch that was used on Sunday on which Delhi Capitals almost chased down Lucknow Super Giants’ imposing total of 195 for three to fall just six runs short.

It seemed that batting was not easy on the already-used pitch. KKR bowlers get credit for not allowing RR batsmen to cut loose even in the Power Play, which saw them reach only 38 for one. Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler was slow off the blocks He received a tidy opening over from Umesh Yadav, whose good seam movement after hitting the deck kept the Englishman guessing at least twice despite getting off the mark with an on-drive for four.

Buttler’s opening partner Devdutt Padikkal’s struggle continued for the third consecutive innings, tapping back to Yadav the first ball he faced from the Vidarbha pacer, in the third over. RR looked up to Samson and the three-century maker Buttler to take them to an imposing total. But, Buttler was unable to connect the ball regularly and neatly on the day.

The desperation he showed to score was evident when he lofted medium-pacer Shivam Mavi only to fall in no man’s land behind the bowler and another swing took the edge off Kiwi pacer Tim Southee for four to fine-leg. However, Southee had his man in the same over, his first and innings’ ninth, when Buttler lofted straight to long-on for Mavi to hold on to a simple catch.

Samson was also slow by his standards, reaching his 17th IPL fifty in 38 balls with seven fours and a six. His dismissal in the 18th over, lofting Mavi high but not clearing wide long-on for 54 (49b, 7x4, 1x6), raised doubts of RR reaching even 150. Left-handed Shimron Hetmyer, however, gave RR the impetus, hitting Southee for two sixes in the innings’ penultimate over. His 13-ball 27 not out took RR past 150, which was still not enough.