KKR bowlers torment in-form Punjab Kings

Source: Twitter

2014 was the juncture when both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings were engaged in a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) finale. Since then, Punjab has failed to set foot in the playoffs for the last seven seasons, and Kolkata is yet to surge another trophy in their cabinet. Both the teams pioneered their 2022 campaign with blazing victories. In pursuit to become the first IPL team to attain four points this season, Kolkata and Punjab locked horns at the Wankhede, Mumbai. Considering the dew factor, Shreyas Iyer sent Punjab to bat after winning the toss.

The last two games played at the Wankhede were seasonable for the bowlers as they curbed the batting-first teams below 160 in both encounters. Despite that, the star-studded batting line-up of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings glimpsed a high-scoring encounter on Friday. However, Kolkata bowlers had a different agenda.

Umesh Yadav charged in the first over as he trapped Punjab’s captain Mayank Agarwal with an off-cutter. That was also Umesh’s 50th wicket in the powerplay at the IPL. However, Umesh’s elation soon veiled as Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Shikhar Dhawan fabricated 14 runs off his next over.

Also Read: The teams, captains and the top players this IPL

After a trembling start, Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Shikhar Dhawan, who played an eminent role in Punjab’s last victory, resurrected the innings for Punjab in some fashion. The duo secured 33 runs in the next three overs as Bhanuka illustrated his versatility by hitting maximums over mid-on and mid-wicket. The Sri-Lankan batter was striking with a scoring rate of over 300 before he was dismissed trying to execute a maximum over mid-off. Nonetheless, his innings of 31(9) set the tempo, but Punjab could never really capitalize.

The match was evenly-tampered at the end of the powerplay (62/3) before Umesh yet again orchestrated a setback. Courtesy of Tim Southee’s acrobatics at the long-off, Umesh perished the well-set Liam Livingstone with a full-length delivery. The 34-year old dismayed Punjab by striking two more wickets in his last over. The preys were Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar this time. He first cleaned up Harpreet with a full-length delivery angling across the stumps and then came the outside edge of Chahar. Umesh got the best out of Wankhede’s wicket; he bowled impeccable cutters and finished with a spell of 4/23. Moreover, he also attained the purple cap for leading wicket-takers.

Also Read: Advertisers ride high on IPL 2022 wave

Consequently, Punjab never rejuvenated as Tim Southee and Sunil Narine tottered them at 102/8 at one stage. Southee attained two massive wickets of Dhawan (16 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (0). Similarly, Narine invariably augmented the pressure with dot deliveries and got the crucial wicket of Raj Bawa (11 off 13). The late pyrotechnics by Kagiso Rabada (25 off 16) landed Punjab to a respectable total of 137/10 on a firm Wankhede wicket.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane fired away with two alluring flicks over the deep-mid, soon followed by a cover drive of Rabada’s bowling. However, Rabada soon got his reprisal as he entrapped Rahane (12 off 11) with a widish delivery outside off-stump that went straight into the hands of Odean Smith at the slip cordon. Captain Shreyas Iyer, the next man in, accelerated the innings with conventional shots all around the ground. The most glaring out of them was the punch through mid-on to Rabada. Consequently, Kolkata secured 51/2 after the end of the powerplay. The right-arm leg bowler Rahul Chahar soon upturned the game as both Shreyas (26 off 15) and Nitish Rana (0) had to find their way back to the pavilion. Rahul first dismissed Shreyas, who edged the bowl straight to mid-wicket and then trapped Nitish in front of stumps. Rahul’s brilliance foresighted victory for Punjab.

However, the duo of Sam Billings and Andre Russell deserted the sinking ship of Kolkata. Both started on a nervy note but shortly started to establish their innings. The turning point transpired when Russell and Billings scored 30 runs off Odean Smith’s 13th over. The hard-hitter Russell trounced Odean for three maximums over leg-side. The wicket-keeper Billings (24 off 23) also played the supporting role and seasoned the match for Kolkata.

Russell walked in when Kolkata was strangled at 51/5 and finished with a score of 70 off just 31 deliveries, including eight maximums and a couple of boundaries. The Jamaican turned the game singlehandedly and was awarded the player of the match. Moreover, his pyrotechnics also gained him the orange cap for securing the most runs.

All in one, the Kolkata bowlers were exquisite in restricting Punjab to a below-par total, followed by the power-hitting of Russell and Billings. Punjab got early wickets but failed to capitalize on the middle overs as Russell cruised Kolkata to their second victory this season. With this victory, they also attained the first spot on the points table and will now square off against Mumbai Indians on April 06.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 141/4 (Andre Russell 70, Shreyas Iyer 26; Rahul Chahar 2/13) beat Punjab Kings 137/10 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23) by 6 wickets