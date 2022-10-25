English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodities Live: Chinese Yuan Hits Record Low, Commodity Imports Get Expensive
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    'King' Kohli back to the grind after MCG heroics

    Virat Kohli took part in the optional practice session in Sydney just two days after his special innings against arch-rival Pakistan

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    This was one of Virat Kohli's most memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.

    This was one of Virat Kohli's most memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.


    After the last-ball thriller at the MCG against Pakistan on Sunday, the Indian team is now in Sydney, prepping for its Thursday clash against the Netherlands.

    Virat Kohli was seen taking part in an optional training session at the SCG, just two days after his heroics sealed a dramatic victory against Pakistan on Sunday.


    Joining Kohli were KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma as some of the Men in Blue sweated it out under the Sydney sun.

    The session looked to be brief with Kohli and the rest taking part in some fielding drills and individual batting sessions to iron out any kinks.

    The other stars of the night, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the pacers skipped the optional training session, which was monitored by coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff.

    Close

    Related stories


    T20 World Cup

    The Men in Blue are now focused on their next clash against the Netherlands, on Thursday, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Dutch side put on a valiant effort against Bangladesh in its opening fixture, as it fell short by 10 runs in its chase of 145.

    The Netherlands would rue its missed chance against Bangladesh as pacer Van Meekeren blamed conceding "easy runs" and "stupid running" on its defeat.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli's greatest hits against Pakistan

    Top-scorer Colin Ackermann echoed the sentiment after the match, saying: "In a chase like this, losing early wickets, you need to try and bat deep. Which isn't easy because Bangladesh bowled pretty well up front. We knew that the pace of the wicket was good, so we could catch up at the back-end, and the fact we bat deep put us in a good position."

    Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be confident after a brilliant win on Thursday thanks to Kohli's heroics. All 15 members are available for the match, and India could field the same starting XI against the Netherlands.

    The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday at the SCG.
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #SCG #T20 World Cup 2022 #Virat Kohli
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.