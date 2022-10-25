'King' Kohli back to the grind after MCG heroics

This was one of Virat Kohli's most memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.

After the last-ball thriller at the MCG against Pakistan on Sunday, the Indian team is now in Sydney, prepping for its Thursday clash against the Netherlands.

Virat Kohli was seen taking part in an optional training session at the SCG, just two days after his heroics sealed a dramatic victory against Pakistan on Sunday.

Joining Kohli were KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma as some of the Men in Blue sweated it out under the Sydney sun.

The session looked to be brief with Kohli and the rest taking part in some fielding drills and individual batting sessions to iron out any kinks.

The other stars of the night, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the pacers skipped the optional training session, which was monitored by coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff.



Virat Kohli and players' latest pictures in the practice session at Sydney. (Pic - Sports Yaari) pic.twitter.com/yq9LaD1yAC — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 25, 2022



T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue are now focused on their next clash against the Netherlands, on Thursday, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Dutch side put on a valiant effort against Bangladesh in its opening fixture, as it fell short by 10 runs in its chase of 145.

Hello Sydney



We are here for our nd game of the #T20WorldCup! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/96toEZzvqe — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2022

The Netherlands would rue its missed chance against Bangladesh as pacer Van Meekeren blamed conceding "easy runs" and "stupid running" on its defeat.

Top-scorer Colin Ackermann echoed the sentiment after the match, saying: "In a chase like this, losing early wickets, you need to try and bat deep. Which isn't easy because Bangladesh bowled pretty well up front. We knew that the pace of the wicket was good, so we could catch up at the back-end, and the fact we bat deep put us in a good position."

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be confident after a brilliant win on Thursday thanks to Kohli's heroics. All 15 members are available for the match, and India could field the same starting XI against the Netherlands.

The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday at the SCG.