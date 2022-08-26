Key contestants in Asia Cup: A close look

India versus Pakistan on August 28 is a much-awaited clash — not only for the history behind the two nations, sporting and otherwise, but also for the increasing irregularity with which these two countries play against each other at the international arena.

Other than the continental championship and the World Cups (50 overs and 20 overs), the two nations do not play against each other. In that context, India versus Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday is eagerly awaited. It’s been 307 days since the two last met on the cricket field.

India have had the upper hand over Pakistan in Asia Cup, winning seven head-to-head encounters (6 in 50-over format and 1 in T20 format) and losing five with one abandoned without a ball being bowled in the 1997 edition. The last time the two met was in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai when Pakistan blew India away by 10 wickets, skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan making light work of the 152-run target with magnificent unbeaten half-centuries.

The rivalry renews on Sunday and the same pair poses a threat to the Indian bowling that is weakened by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Md Shami with only Bhuvaneshwar Kumar being among the experienced ones to take the new ball. The likes of the inexperienced Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh will be tested to the core against the top-heavy Pakistan batting line-up, while India will rely on the spinners among Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and the young but wicket-taking leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Azam and Rizwan straightaway take the edge against Kumar and the inexperienced Khan or Singh unless Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid pull out a trick or two and operate, along with Ashwin or Jadeja with the new ball. That said, Azam and Rizwan are among the better players of spin bowling with attack foremost in their minds.

The contest between Shaheen Shah Afridi and the Indian top-order was much anticipated before the news of the Pakistan left-arm pacer being ruled out due to an injury to his right knee ligament.

It was Afridi, who rocked the Indian top-order, dismissing Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck and KL Rahul cheaply to reduce Virat Kohli’s team to six for 2 by the third over. However, the absence of Afridi has removed the sheen off the individual contests. But, the mere India-Pakistan clash itself is enough to raise the intensity levels.

The emergence of Suryakumar Yadav, who can be floated in the order and has a wide-range of strokes perfectly suited for the T20 format, makes it all the more exciting. As he has shown in the recent past, he can single-handedly change the course of the game in a flash. Six-hitting comes naturally to him and how he tackles the Pakistan bowlers, especially leg-spinner Shadab Khan of Pakistan, remains to be seen.

India and Pakistan can face each other a maximum of three times within the fortnight in Dubai. Besides the Group A clash on Sunday, India and Pakistan could meet in the Super Four Stage (most likely on September 4) and the final the following Sunday. This, if and only if, both India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Four, which should not be a problem, and also make the final.

Among the other key contests in the Asia Cup are Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, the two nations ranked below Sri Lanka in Group B. While the five-time Asia Cup champions will look to gain a smooth entry into the Super Four stage with at least one win, the clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh could decide the second team from Group B to make the Super Four. In that context, the Afghanistan-Bangladesh clash on August 30 in Sharjah assumes great significance.

Afghanistan have a better success percentage in the Asia Cup than Bangladesh, 66.67 percent in T20 format and 38.88 percent in 50-over format. Bangladesh’s corresponding percentages are 60 percent and 16.27 percent. Afghanistan also holds the edge in head-to-head clashes between the two in T20Is, winning five and losing three, while their current form is also encouraging, winning 11 and losing eight since the start of 2021. On the other hand, Bangladesh, during the same period, won only 14 out of 35 T20Is.

Going by the trends that Afghanistan have been playing T20Is, they are more adept at defending totals, courtesy their bowling line-up that includes a certain leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, ranked fifth in the world and first in Asia among T20 bowlers.

The contest between Rashid Khan and Bangladesh heavyweights in batting including captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will be a major factor in determining the winner.

Also, the manner in which Bangladesh’s seam bowler, Mustafizur Rahman keeps the Afghanistan top-order quiet will be highly anticipated.

The other contest that generates interest is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan tournament opener on Saturday. Both have players who have played with and against each other in the various leagues in the world, primarily the Indian Premier League. Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa with the bat against Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Sri Lanka’s leading spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana against the likes of Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari and captain Mohammad Nabi evoke much interest with Sri Lanka holding the edge.

Surprisingly, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met only once in T20Is, the former winning in the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Kolkata. Sri Lanka’s recent T20 performances may not be that great but when it comes to Asia Cup, they lift themselves a notch above and are a strong contender.

A likely India-Sri Lanka contest in the Super Four cannot be discounted as also the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match. That Sri Lanka made a sweep of the three-match series in Pakistan in October 2019 would want Pakistan to set the record straight in the Asia Cup.

The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali against Dushmantha Chameera, Hasaranga, Theekshana make the Asia Cup tournament all the more interesting.