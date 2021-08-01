Karun Nair can make a mark if given a chance: Sanjay Bangar

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar was always considered a journeyman cricketer for India. Despite his consistent show in domestic cricket and formidable numbers, Bangar could only manage a dozen Tests for India. However, it was in his second innings post his retirement from international cricket, that Bangar got respect and recognition for his cricketing acumen. Having served Indian national team as a batting coach (from 2014 to 2019), Bangar is now exploring the unknown but seemingly full of wonderful opportunities world of online coaching with an innovative idea. Bangar spoke to moneycontrol.com on a range of topics apart from his views on his new project cricuru app.

Q: Tell us about the idea behind your brainchild cricuru.com.

Bangar: It was going through my mind for a very long time and along with a friend we had also approached a company for funding, but somehow it didn’t materialise. However, a couple of months ago, I had invited Viru (Virender Sehwag) over for dinner at my house and he enquired about my future plan since my stint with the Indian team was over (after the 2019 ODI world cup in England). I told him this idea was something which was going on in my mind for a long time. He said it was a good idea and after three months he called me up and said that he too was thinking about this kind of a project for a long time and wanted to give it a try with a couple of friends like me. We got together and started working towards it.

Q: Basically it was an accidental partnership with Sehwag?

Bangar: Well, you can say that. Two of us had similar ideas and it got converted.

Q: how did you convince so many top class players to come on a single platform?

Bangar: Well, the content creation is my domain; it’s more related to skill part. The mental part is being looked after by Sehwag. Obviously, because of Viru’s presence and his relationship with so many players we were able to get them at a very decent fee.

Q: How will you convince the sceptics because one can easily argue that cricket coaching is very different from online educational platforms as playing sports is an outdoor activity and physical presence is very essential?

Bangar: During my playing days I used to idolize Mr. Sunil Gavaskar and it was very difficult for me to meet him in person and ask questions. We could never get to know what he thinks and how he encounters and overcame different challenges. What we are now trying to do is bridge the geographical gap as the access to smart phones in remote areas is not a problem. We want to create a platform where any player from any remote part of the country or in the world can get access to legends. We know that every player relates to one player and when the legends of the game are giving all the tips and players go and experiment it on ground, it can add values to what he or she is already doing.

Q: So, it is especially going to help the rural players or coaches?

Bangar: It is going to help anyone who is going to widen his horizon of knowledge and wants to develop certain areas of his game. You know in India, there are very limited seats for coaches in every state association. Earlier, it was a very stringent process to become a coach from level one and two. Mr. Kinjal Suratwala has made the model syllabus for this app who probably is one of the pioneers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and his knowledge will create a win-win situation for even those who they have not played at a greater level but can transfer their knowledge.

Q: Having been a cricket coach for over a decade, have you also noticed that many talented players develop some technical flaws during their formative years which can’t be improved upon no matter how much a great coach works on his skill sets?

Bangar: The name of the tournament can change from Ranji trophy to the IPL but the range of emotions and range of difficulties of players have to go through remains the same. The basic challenges are same for a player even if you have reached the highest level. We are not saying that curtail your natural game or change it completely but just try and learn how you can cope and make small challenges. We are trying to address that. It is as useful for someone starting or someone who is already playing for the country. I will give you one example. I was with the RCB in IPL and everybody wanted to learn from AB de Villiers and wanted to chat with him, trying to find what he does; but say someone who is not part of RCB, what will he do? He or she can subscribe to the AB method on app or a Christ Gayle. Again, what I am saying is that we are trying to bridge the distance between players and their idols and create a new eco system.

Q: Coming to the recent performance of the Indian team which lost the WTC final against New Zealand in June, how do you see the batting performance of this current unit?

Bangar: We were in a great position on day one after losing the toss and asked to bat first in challenging conditions. But I feel how we batted on day 2 of the Test match was crucial. Yes, the credit must be given to the Kiwi bowlers as they put up a plan and created a lot of pressure. If Indian batting unit has to look back, they will say that for the first sixty overs in the first innings, they played well but at least 275 runs was required. From 145 for 3 and when the ball was old, getting bowled out for 215 was a factor (in losing the match).

Q: Do you think that someone like Ajinkya Rahane will be under enormous pressure in the upcoming Test series against England because he is one senior batsman who has never dominated an entire series in his career?

Bangar: Ajinkya has always performed whenever India has won an overseas Test in challenging conditions but even he would like to have a big series, something which has eluded him so far. But he is a very motivated player and a big thinker of the game and I hope in future he can score heavily in an entire series and then things can get better from there. He is also very determined and dedicated and a proven performer in the last six- seven years but yes, he does need a turnaround series from where the graph can go up.

Q: Do you see some options in domestic cricket for India’s middle-order problems?

Bangar: Hanuma Vihari has been a very good investment because of his fine contributions in the past. More recently, it was his solid effort in Sydney (2021) in drawing that Test. He is a very capable batsman but one player who is in queue for the middle order could be Karun Nair because of his Test match record and also his overall first class numbers. Karun had one or two average Test match and then he was sidelined and I feel he is also someone who can make a mark (if he gets a chance).