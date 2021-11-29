Kanpur test: India vs New Zealand 1st Test ends in hard-fought draw

Image source: BCCI Twitter

The first cricket Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a draw, as umpires decided no further play was possible due to bad light. Set a target of 284, New Zealand were 165 for nine when the stumps were called after an engrossing fifth and final day at the Green Park stadium.

After a wicketless morning session for the host country, India soon resumed to take wickets in quick succession with Umesh Yadav striking with the first ball after lunch to break the 76-run stand between overnight batsmen Will Somerville and Tom Latham.

But the last pair of debutant Rachin Ravindra (18) and Ajaz Patel (2) held on for 52 deliveries to deny the hosts victory.

This was after the Indian spinners came to the party in the second and third sessions to put the hosts in a strong position.

The series, which is part of the World Test Championship cycle, is now level and heads to the second Test in Mumbai. This was New Zealand’s first assignment of the new cycle.

Brief Scores:

India: 345 and 234/7 declared. New Zealand: 269 and 165 for 9 in 98 overs (Tom Latham 52, William Somerville 36; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/35, Ravindra Jadeja 4/40).