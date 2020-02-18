App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kambala runner Nishant Shetty breaks record set by Srinivas Gowda

Shetty, who is a Kambala runner hailing from Bajagoli Jogibettu, has beaten Gowda at his game and achieved the same feat in four seconds less

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kambala runner Nishant Shetty just beat Srinivasa Gowda by covering 143 metres in 13.68 seconds. Gowda had shot to fame last week after a video of him covering 100 m in 9.55 seconds had gone viral on social media. The internet sensation was soon bestowed with the moniker ‘Usain Bolt of India’ and his talent was recognised by all and sundry.

Now, Shetty, who is a Kambala runner hailing from Bajagoli Jogibettu, has beaten Gowda at his game and achieved the same feat in four seconds less. He ran 143 m in 13.68 seconds, meaning he covered 100 m in just 9.51 seconds. He set this record while participating in the Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala held in Venoor.

Kambala is an annual, traditional buffalo race organised by landlords and households in Karnataka’s coastal districts, reported the Hindustan Times. It involves running alongside buffaloes through a paddy field filled with water.

Close
Kambala runner Gowda had politely turned down Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s offer to attend the trials organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), claiming he isn’t experienced in running on tracks. Shetty remains to be approached by any minister or noted personality from the sports fraternity yet, but we can only hope he gives himself a chance to shine at a bigger forum.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #Kambala #Karnataka #Sports Minister

