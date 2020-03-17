App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Juventus defender reassures fans of his health since being diagnosed with COVID-19, says he is doing "very well"

"I'm going to get over it, we're going to get by and I hope we'll all come out even stronger." said the 25-year old Italian defender.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with coronavirus, said on March 16 that he was "doing well" and hoped his case "served to sensitise everyone" to the illness. "I'm fine, I reassure everyone. I've always been quite well, I haven't had any serious symptoms. I consider myself lucky" Rugani told Juventus TV.

The 25-year-old Italian international was diagnosed on March 11 with the Turin club saying he was asymptomatic.

Since then, a total of 11 Serie A players have been diagnosed with the illness which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean country.

Close

"There was a huge media explosion right away. A lot of people wrote to me and I thank them" said Rugani, who is currently self-isolating in a room at the team's J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions' training center.

"I hope it served to raise awareness, especially those who had not understood the seriousness of this problem."

"I'm going to get over it, we're going to get by and I hope we'll all come out even stronger."

"The quarantine is tough, even more so because you are alone, so I can't wait to embrace all my loved ones."

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:25 pm

