Justin Langer resigns as head coach of Australian cricket team

Justin Langer has resigned as head coach of the Australia cricket team, his management company said on Saturday, ending weeks of speculation over whether he would be offered a new contract.

Langer's departure followed media reports that he had reacted angrily during a recent meeting with Cricket Australia over his contract and had been asked to reapply for the role.

After another meeting on Friday, Cricket Australia said the two parties were involved in significant contract discussions.

Langer's representatives, Dynamic Sports & Entertainment Group (DSEG), said he has resigned with immediate effect.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," the company tweeted.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer's tenure culminated in a 4-0 thrashing of England in the Ashes series, and he leaves with one of the best overall records since Australia first appointed a full-time coach in 1985.

However, there has been frequent speculation he did not enjoy the full support of the dressing room.

Senior players and Cricket Australia managers met last year amid reports Langer's intense coaching style had rubbed players the wrong way.

Australia test captain Pat Cummins recently praised Langer for doing a "fantastic" job but said it was only fair for Cricket Australia to conduct an evaluation process before making a decision on renewing his contract.

Langer, 51, leaves less than a month before Australia tour Pakistan, their first visit to the country in 24 years.

He took over as coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 and his contract was due to expire in June.

Langer, who earned 105 test caps, said last month he was proud of how the team had been performing.

"Whatever happens from now on, we can all be incredibly proud of this little period," he said on Australian SEN Radio. [L4N2OZ321]

"We had two missions: to win the (Twenty20) World Cup and to win the Ashes.

"To do that in such a short period is a monumental effort and we're all really satisfied with that, we're all really happy about that, we're all really, really proud of that.

"I sit here at the moment feeling really content with the last two series."