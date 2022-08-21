English
    Juergen Klopp says Liverpool should be awarded win if United game abandoned

    The high-profile fixture had to be rescheduled in May 2021 after United fans invaded the pitch before kick-off in protest against the Glazer family. Similar demonstrations are reportedly planned for Monday.

    Reuters
    August 21, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
    Illustration by Suneesh K. Representaive Image

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that his side should be awarded the three points if Monday’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford is called off due to home fans protesting against their owners.


    ”I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points,” Klopp told reporters before the game.


    ”We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.”


    The American Glazer family have been under fire from fans following United’s dismal start to the season. They have lost their opening two games and failed to secure transfer targets.

    The Glazers are reportedly open to selling a minority stake in the Manchester United, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe expressing an interest in acquiring the club.

    Liverpool are also looking for their first win of the campaign following draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Juergen Klopp #Liverpool #Manchester United
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 10:39 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.