JSW Group to continue as Delhi Capitals' principal sponsor till 2023

Delhi Capitals has named its co-owner JSW Group as the team's principal sponsor. Last year JSW Group had come in place of Daikin, the air conditioning manufacturing company, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) team's principal sponsor.

Daikin had not continued its sponsorship deal with the franchise because of the new schedule of the IPL.

IPL last year took place between September 19 and November due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league which usually happens in the first half of a year was delayed because of the outbreak.

While the $12 billion JSW Group had replaced Daikin for a year in 2020, the company now has continued its deal as the principal sponsor for a period of three years between 2021 and 2023.

The JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the team’s jersey and JSW's product portfolio will also see exposure in terms of in-stadia branding during the tournament.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Cricket and cricketers are a part of India’s DNA. And as principal sponsors of the Delhi Capitals, we are able to add this talented cricketing squad to our JSW Family. A community that includes an employee base of over 67,000 employees and a network of over 10 lakh dealers and retailers," said Parth Jindal, Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals, and Managing Director, JSW Cement and Paints. Jindal is also the founder of Inspire Institute of Sport and Director of JSW Sport.

Along with IPL, JSW Group has various other partnerships with sporting properties.

JSW Group is the principal sponsor of their football club, Bengaluru FC. It has built Olympic Training Institute, Inspire Institute of Sport, and has a more than 50-member Olympic Sport Athlete portfolio that includes wresting world champion Bajrang Punia, junior javelin world champion, Neeraj Chopra and Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik.

Talking about JSW Group continuing as Delhi Capitals' Principal sponsor, Jayant Acharya, Director – Commercial, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, JSW Steel, said: “The IPL and the IPL brand has weathered the pandemic storm, and successfully ensured that brand value creation continues. At the close of the IPL in 2020, through our advertising mix on TV and digital, JSW Group reached out to more than 125 million of our audiences which made a strong case for the extension of this association. We also achieved strong growth in our brand awareness scores driven slowly by our association.”