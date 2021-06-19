JSW Group on board as team India sponsor for upcoming Tokyo Olympics

(Image: AP)

The JSW Group (JSW) has come on board as the official sponsor of team India for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

JSW will offer sponsorship support to the tune of Rs 1 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the Tokyo Olympics.

JSW Sports is the sports arm of the JSW Group. The company supports the training of close to 40 Indian Olympic talents.

The company's Inspire Institute of Sport, a privately funded high performance Olympic training centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka had previously signed an agreement with the IOA to set up the first ever Indian Olympic Hospitality House during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"We were looking forward to hosting the first ever ‘India House’ at the Tokyo Games and had made significant progress on that front, but given the circumstances, this is our way of showing our support to all Indian athletes heading to Tokyo next month,” said Parth Jindal, Manging Director- JSW Cements, JSW Paints.

Recently, the IOA had to drop Li Ning as its official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics.

The move came after IOA faced criticism due to its association with a Chinese brand.

In a recent statement, IOA, Secretary General, Rajeev Mehta, had said that they are withdrawing from their contract with the apparel brand and that the coaches, athletes and support staff will wear unbranded apparel.

While things did not go well in terms of kit sponsorship, the IOA now has an official team India sponsor.

Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, President-IOA

, said, “JSW Group coming on board as a sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is terrific news for the IOA and the entire Indian sports ecosystem."

Talking about JSW's association,