App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 24, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JPN vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Japan and Senegal fight for place in last 16

Catch all the live updates from the Group H encounter between Japan and Seneal at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

highlights

  • Jun 24, 08:33 PM (IST)

    2' Chance! Senegal work the ball down the right before it's crossed into the feet of Mane. Sakai is there to put in the block just as the dangerous forward was about to pull the trigger. 

  • Jun 24, 08:31 PM (IST)

    Kick-off! And we're off. Japan playing in blue while Senegal are clad in white. Senegal are the first to attack as they win a throw in close to the Japanese goal. 

  • Jun 24, 08:27 PM (IST)

    The national anthems are done and the players are taking their positions on the pitch. We're just moments away from kick-off. 

  • Jun 24, 08:23 PM (IST)

    The players are walking onto the pitch now. The national anthems will be played soon. 

  • Jun 24, 08:22 PM (IST)

    Victory for either Japan or Senegal could book their place in the last 16. That would mean that either Poland or Columbia will be set for an early exit from the tournament. 

  • Jun 24, 08:18 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 08:17 PM (IST)

    Japan come into this game unchanged from the victory against Columbia in their tournament opener. 

    Senegal have made one change to the side that beat Poland 2-1 with with Badou Ndiaye included instead of Mame Birame Diouf. 

  • Jun 24, 07:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Starting line-up: 

    Japan - Kawashima; Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Shibasaki; Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui; Osako

    Senegal - Ndiaye; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Sané, Wagué; B Ndiaye, A Ndiaye, Gueye; Sarr, Niang Mané

  • Jun 24, 07:47 PM (IST)
  • Jun 24, 07:47 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group H encounter between Japan and Seneal at the Ekaterinburg Arena. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.