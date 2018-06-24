JPN vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Japan and Senegal fight for place in last 16

Live now
Jun 24, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
2' Chance! Senegal work the ball down the right before it's crossed into the feet of Mane. Sakai is there to put in the block just as the dangerous forward was about to pull the trigger.
Kick-off! And we're off. Japan playing in blue while Senegal are clad in white. Senegal are the first to attack as they win a throw in close to the Japanese goal.
The national anthems are done and the players are taking their positions on the pitch. We're just moments away from kick-off.
The players are walking onto the pitch now. The national anthems will be played soon.
Victory for either Japan or Senegal could book their place in the last 16. That would mean that either Poland or Columbia will be set for an early exit from the tournament.
Japan come into this game unchanged from the victory against Columbia in their tournament opener.
Senegal have made one change to the side that beat Poland 2-1 with with Badou Ndiaye included instead of Mame Birame Diouf.
Japan - Kawashima; Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Shibasaki; Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui; Osako
Senegal - Ndiaye; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Sané, Wagué; B Ndiaye, A Ndiaye, Gueye; Sarr, Niang Mané
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group H encounter between Japan and Seneal at the Ekaterinburg Arena.