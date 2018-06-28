JPN vs POL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Japan advance on fair play points despite loss to Poland

FULL-TIME: This has been the weirdest and most disgraceful thing ever to have happened on a World Cup pitch. Japan go through after a blank second half, where Poland scored against the run of play. Neither team showed any enterprise in the second half. And Japanese players played a dummy passing game among themselves in the last few minutes, as Poland decided didn't want the ball either.

Japan and Senegal end the group stage even on points and goals, but Japan advance to the next round on fair play points.