JPN vs POL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Japan advance on fair play points despite loss to Poland

Jun 28, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it for our coverage of this game. see you folks in a while for the next set of fixtures.
FULL-TIME: This has been the weirdest and most disgraceful thing ever to have happened on a World Cup pitch. Japan go through after a blank second half, where Poland scored against the run of play. Neither team showed any enterprise in the second half. And Japanese players played a dummy passing game among themselves in the last few minutes, as Poland decided didn't want the ball either.
Japan and Senegal end the group stage even on points and goals, but Japan advance to the next round on fair play points.
And the news is coming in. Colombia have won their fixture against Senegal by 1-0. Senegal are now out and Japan go through, along with Colombia, to the knockout stage.
90+3' Grosicki has to feign an injury to deliberately stop the game so Kuba can come on for Poland. But the referee has blown the final whistle to end the game. Now they all are waiting for the result of the Colombia Senegal game.
90+2' This is ridiculous! Nobody wants to do anything. They are just waiting for the whistle to go out. Poland don't want the ball back. and Japan are just passing it around at the half-line.
90+1' Japan have not had a single shot on target in the second half. Don't bet on them taking a shot in these last few minutes.
90' Japan are still playing the waiting game - not ready to commit to any attack. And Poland don't seem too interested to press them again for possession. This game keeps feeling weirder and weirder as the fans continue whistling in protest.
3 minutes added on.
89' Shibasaki clears the ball from the Japanese box after a Poland throw. Poland are theoretically looking for another goal, but even they don't really seem to be trying.
88' The whistling and jeering from the crowd is at an insane level. The game has become so weird and eerie to watch!
87' The Polish players move forward and press Japan for possession.
85' The game feels like a stalemate at the moment. Japan don't know what to do with the ball. They keep passing it across their back 4. The audience in the stadium is getting impatient. This is risky from Japan, holding the ball and accepting a 1-0 defeat and hoping Senegal do not equalise against Colombia.
84' Poland are not really attacking Japan's goal with much precision or intent. But they are doing just enough to keep the Japanese on the edge. If Senegal equalise against Colombia, then Japan will likely head out.
81' SAVE! Grosicki's efforts down the flank almost caused Makino to score an own goal. But Kawashima makes a fine save to prevent that calamity.
78' If Poland score another goal now, then Japan will drop down and not qualify. They are even with Senegal on all levels at this point.
76' And word is coming in that Colombia are leading against Senegal in the other game. As things stand ow, Japan will be able to progress at the expense of Senegal on fair play points!
74' WHAT A MISS!!!! Inui lost the ball after a challenge from Grosicki that the referee deemed fair. He released Zielnski on the far side and Lewandowksi arrived to meet the winger's pass onto the box. But Lewy fired the shot too high! Curiously, Lewandwoski has not scored at all in this tournament.
72' Shibasaki's corner delivery was met by Yoshida's header. Muto was free on the far post, but the ball went past him.
71' Osako and Inui's efforts for Japan down the flank get them a corner.
70' Inui tries to create something for Japan! But the attempt goes out wide of the far post.
68' Grosicki's header at the Japan goal goes too wide.
66' The Japanese defender, Makino, brought down Lewandowski. He gets booked and Poland get a free kick in a promising position.
65' Usami had a decent game, but it looks like Japan have had to send their main man in, Inui.