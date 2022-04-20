Josh Hazlewood showed why he is the No. 3 T20I bowler with four wickets against LSG

Chennai Super Kings must be ruing the fact that they do not have Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood in their ranks in this IPL. The two former CSK players played lead roles in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night.

Courtesy du Plessis’s 96, RCB reached a competitive 181 for six. The total was achievable considering the line-up LSG have and the results that they have shown in the past, led by Orange Cap contender KL Rahul, who had just scored a century in his previous outing.

But, when you have Josh Hazlewood in your bowling ranks, it is difficult to score off him. Hazlewood picked up four wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs to help RCB restrict LSG to 163 for eight.

Hazlewood had already made his presence felt in the previous outing, picking up three for 28 against Delhi Capitals as RCB defended 189 to win by 16 runs three evenings ago.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old right-arm pacer came into the attack in the third over and straightaway dismissed the left-handed otherwise destructive batsman, Quinton de Kock. Bowling over the wicket to the South African, Hazlewood got a good bounce and at a good pace, took the outside edge for fellow Australian Glenn Maxwell to take a simple catch at first slip. It is not for nothing that Hazlewood is world No. 3 in T20 bowling rankings.

Hazlewood picked up his second wicket in his second over when Manish Pandey pulled straight to short mid-wicket Harshal Patel. It was a brilliant comeback for the Australian as only in the previous, KL Rahul had holed him for a majestic six.

Having taken two wickets in his first two overs, RCB captain du Plessis saved Hazlewood for the end. Even as LSG were in pursuit of the target, courtesy Krunal Pandya, RCB were safe and ahead as their other bowlers including Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maxwell himself contained the flow of runs.

Hazlewood came for his second spell in the 17th over when LSG required 54 in 24 balls. A tall ask but not impossible, considering the recent past matches that have seen big overs towards the end. However, Hazlewood kept a tight line and length and despite Marcus Stoinis hitting him for a four in the first ball of his third over, he managed to dismiss the young talent Ayush Badoni as he edged to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. With RCB inching closer to victory, Hazlewood drove the final nail in the 19th over, his fourth, when he had Stoinis play an awkward shot, moving to his right and attempting to play on the on-side, missing it and losing his stumps.

Hazlewood’s efforts put to shade some of the other tidy bowling performances including LSG’s Dushmantha Chameera’s two wickets in the first over of the match and Jason Holder’s tidy two for 25 in his four overs. Hazlewood is only proving with every match that he is a premier bowler in the world and that he cannot be taken lightly.