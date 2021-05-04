MARKET NEWS

Jose Mourinho appointed AS Roma head coach after Tottenham exit

Jose Mourinho will be replacing Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, who will step down after the current campaign ends.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is set to take over the role of AS Roma head coach after a month of  being sacked by Tottenham over European Super League involvement.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, AS Roma announced on May 4 that Jose Mourinho has been appointed its new head coach. Mourinho will be replacing Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, who will step down after the current campaign ends.

The Rome-based club tweeted: “The club is delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.”

The club is delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Commenting on his association with the club, Mourinho said: “After meetings with the ownership, I immediately understood their ambitions for Roma. Together we want to build a winning project. The incredible passion of the fans convinced me to accept the job. I can't wait to start next season. Daje Roma!”

Notably, this will be Mourinho’s second stint in Italy. He was earlier the head coach of Inter Milan from 2008 to 2010  where he lead the club to Champions League glory.
TAGS: #AS Roma #Football #Jose Mourinho #Sports
first published: May 4, 2021 07:58 pm

