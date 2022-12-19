JioCinema’s Hype Mode scored big during the FIFA World Cup

The JioCinema app was the exclusive Indian streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup, 2022. The streaming service introduced several new features to enhance the viewing experience, and the best of those was the ‘Hype Mode’.

Hype Mode was a one-of-a-kind feature on the streaming app that allowed users to view the game from various camera perspectives, get key information about the two competing teams, and even had a 10-second skip and rewind option, similar to what we see on Netflix.

The Hype Mode offered quick insights into player statistics and other information. Users enjoyed the ability to toggle between different camera perspectives. Several JioCinema users took to Twitter to share their experience with the Hype Mode.

For Android TVs, JioCinema featured a multi-cam toggle that used the remote's navigation buttons.

These unique features contributed to the platform’s tremendous success during the FIFA World Cup, with 110 million football fans using the app to catch the beautiful game in play.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE