English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Jhulan Goswami joins Harmanpreet at toss in farewell game

    Harmanpreet and Jhulan came for the toss together and stood alongside England captain Amy Jones.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    Jhulan Goswami

    Jhulan Goswami

    In a touching gesture, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur let Jhulan Goswami call the toss in her farewell game at Lord's on Saturday. Harmanpreet and Jhulan came for the toss together and stood alongside England captain Amy Jones.

    The India skipper was also in tears during a team huddle before the game as the side bid an emotional farewell to India's finest pacer. After the toss, Jhulan also spoke to host broadcaster Sky Sports. Having already sealed the series, their first in England in 23 years, India would be aiming for a 3-0 series result and give a perfect send-off to Jhulan, who played international cricket for two decades.
    PTI
    Tags: #cricket #jhulan farewell #Jhulan Goswami
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 05:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.