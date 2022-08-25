Real Cricket 22 launch will increase cricket consumption in Esports space: JetSynthesys

While battle royale games dominate the Esports space in India and across the globe, digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys is looking to increase traction for cricket in the Esports space in India.

Nautilus Mobile, the Pune-based game development studio behind the Real Cricket franchise which was acquired by JetSynthesys in 2020, launched a new game called Real Cricket 2022 this week.

The new game offers real-life-sized stadiums, motion-captured animations, and manual fielding. "The idea was to provide as much as a broadcast experience and we added top commentators to make things more real," Anuj Mankar, CEO, Nautilus Mobile App, told Moneycontrol.

The commentators will include Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Danny Morrisson, and Lisa Sthalekar.

In the beta version, Real Cricket 2022 surpassed a million users, said Mankar. He added that the user base for the new game will come from the existing fan base of the Real Cricket franchise. The franchise is estimated to have one crore monthly active users.

The combined in-app revenue share of Real Cricket and Sachin Saga franchises commands 65 percent market share, according to JetSynthesys.

"Initial data shows that there is 40 percent greater engagement for Real Cricket 2022 versus Real Cricket both in terms of time engagement and new audiences," said Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys.

He added that they are looking to take the game to international markets like the United States. "While cricket is not that popular (in the US), it is a large gaming market and the list also includes Japan and Korea. We are looking to bring cricket to all of these markets," said Navani.

He said further that while battle royale games see more traction in the Esports space in India and interest for cricket is minuscule, there will be increased consumption of cricket in the Esport space as Real Cricket onboards more users.

In March this year, the Real Cricket championship saw participation from over 1,00,000 Esports players and the tournament recorded 2.5 million viewers.

"We want the world to compete in Olympics on Real Cricket. We want to take it to the global market. Initial results show great traction... depending on that (traction) we will make investments to expand it globally," said Navani.