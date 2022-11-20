 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jerseys, flags sell like hot cakes at Kolkata market ahead of FIFA World Cup

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

The World Cup begins later on Sunday, when host country Qatar takes on Ecuador in the opening match.

Hundreds of football fans jostle as they rummage through piles of jerseys, looking for the shirt number of their favourite players — Welcome to Kolkata's Maidan Market, which almost resembles the streets of Qatar, where the FIFA World Cup kicks-off on Sunday.

Jerseys and flags of counties like Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Germany and Spain are hot property in this market in one corner of the iconic Maidan, as passionate football fans make a beeline outside shops to get a chance to take home a piece of sartorial glory.

"We have been witnessing a huge demand since the last one week. Flags and jerseys of Argentina are the most sought after, followed by Brazil. We expect this frenzy to continue throughout the duration of the World Cup," said Azis Sheikh, a shopkeeper at Maidan Market.

"I have bought flags of all major football-playing countries for display in and around my locality. I have been doing the same before the start of the mega tournament for two decades now," Konnagar resident Dulal Sarkar said.

Sheikh said on an average, around 500 jerseys have been sold daily since the last four days. A jersey set, comprising a t-shirt and shorts, is priced in the range of Rs 600-800 at the market, while a standard-sized flag costs Rs 150.