Jay Shah takes over as Asian Cricket Council President

ACC is responsible for organising the Asia Cup tournaments.

PTI
January 30, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. The 32-year-old replaces Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared the news on Twitter.

"Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I'm sure ACC will achieve greater heights under your leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure," Dhumal wrote.

The 2020 edition of the Asia Cup was postponed to June this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan was to originally host the tournament but the tournament is now expected to be held in either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.
PTI
TAGS: #ACC #cricket #Jay Shah
first published: Jan 30, 2021 08:04 pm

