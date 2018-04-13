App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Apr 13, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today qualified for the finals of his event at the Commonwealth Games after achieving the qualifying mark in just his first throw to finish second in his group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today qualified for the finals of his event at the Commonwealth Games after achieving the qualifying mark in just his first throw to finish second in his group.

Joining Chopra in the men's javelin thrown finals was Vipin Kasana.

Chopra threw the javelin to 80.42m to achieve the mark in his first attempt. The effort left him fourth overall in a field where seven of the 12 qualifiers achieved the mark set for the finals.

"I was happy with my (only) throw of 80.42 (metres) when the automatic qualifying was set at 78mm," the 20-year-old said.

"I have spent the past 25 days, training with my coach Uwe Hohn (Germany). This year he has been coaching in India and I will be training in Germany in three months," he added.

It is to be noted that Australian Kathryn Mitchell also trains with Hohn. She won a silver in the event on April 11 here.

"She had a very good performance with a Games record (in the women's javelin throw). Australia must be very happy," Chopra said of her.

Like his junior teammate, Kasana also needed just one throw (78.88) to make the finals.

tags #Commonwealth Games #Current Affairs

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.