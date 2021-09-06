Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record with 100 Test wickets in just 24 matches

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on September 6 added another feather to his cap by breaking legendary bowler Kapil Dev’s record to pick his 100th Test wicket for Team India in just 24 matches. Kapil Dev held the record for picking his 100th Test wicket in 25 matches.

Bumrah achieved this feat during the ongoing Test match against England at The Oval when he dismissed Ollie Pope for duck.

Ace players like Irfan Pathan achieved the same in 28 matches, while it took Mohammed Shami 29 matches, Javagal Srinath 30, and Ishant Sharma 33.

With this, Bumrah also became the Indian bowler with the best average to pick 100 Test wickets. The right-arm seamer’s current bowling average is 22.45 – the best among all Indian bowlers when they picked their 100th Test wicket. He is followed by Ravichandran Ashwin, who had a bowling average of 24.56 when he took his 100th Test wicket for Team India.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) ‘Player of the Month’ award for August following his brilliant performances with both the bat and ball in the ongoing Test series against England. Besides Bumrah, the others in the men’s category included England Test skipper Joe Root and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, the ICC announced.

(With agency inputs)