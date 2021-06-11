MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Japanese Olympic Committee executive says Tokyo Games should be held without spectators

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board member Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic judo medallist, said the government was "confusing" the people by asking them to stay at home and imposing curbs while putting on the global sports showpiece.

Reuters
June 11, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

One of Japan's sporting legends and an executive of the country's Olympic committee said on Friday the Tokyo Games should be held without spectators to ensure the safety of the public and accused the organisers of using a "double standard".

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board member Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic judo medallist, said the government was "confusing" the people by asking them to stay at home and imposing curbs while putting on the global sports showpiece.

Polls have shown most Japanese oppose holding the Games this year, worried about a slow vaccination rollout and the flood of athletes and officials from overseas. Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out.

"There's this fear inside everyone that if people start moving around Japan again, the infections would spread right at the time when they have peaked out and people can live safe lives again," said Yamaguchi, one of the few lone voices openly critical of the Olympics in the world of Japanese sports.

"If we were to limit the virus and be careful about it, I'd say we should hold the Games without spectators," Yamaguchi told Reuters in a Zoom interview.

Close

Related stories

Already postponed from last year because of the pandemic, a scaled-down version of the Games with no foreign spectators is set to start on July 23 despite public fears it could drain medical resources and spread the coronavirus as Japan appears to have contained the fourth wave of infections.

The decision on the domestic spectators -- and whether to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas -- is expected later this month.

The government's most senior medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, has been voicing his concerns in parliament over the last week, warning that the biggest risk was the increased movement of the public, which has contributed to past rises in infections.

Despite the opposition, the Japanese government and the organisers have dug in their heels, saying the Games would go ahead "barring Armageddon", as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.

Yamaguchi, who won a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Games, has expressed her dismay at such pronouncements, adding she thought the organisers "avoided dialogue" and that the IOC "seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important."

During the interview, she also accused Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa of "not sufficiently explaining" to people why they should think the Games are "safe and secure".

"Even though the infections have eased, they ask people to be careful, to not drink alcohol, to not go out, but they also say: 'enjoy the Olympics' -- so the citizens are confused by this double standard," said Yamaguchi.

Japan has recorded more than 760,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,800 deaths, while only 12% of its population has received at least one vaccination shot -- far behind other major economies.

Yamaguchi added that the appropriate message the organisers should be sending to the public right now was: "we're not getting carried away".

"I'm not saying people shouldn't have fun, but I want them to have this stance: we still haven't won with corona, we're still in danger.

"It's the same as in sports: the most dangerous moment is when you think you've won. Typically, that's when you get beaten up."
Reuters
TAGS: #Japan #Japanese Olympic Committee #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Jun 11, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey