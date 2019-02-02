January Transfer Window 2019: A look at the top transfers

Denis Suarez (Barcelona to Arsenal) | Suarez who has featured in just 8 games for the Catalans this season was loaned out to Arsenal, where he will be reunited with Unai Emery. Suarez has previously played under Emery’s tutelage during his time on loan at Sevilla. Suarez helped Emery’s Sevilla lift the Europa League trophy in 2015 and will be looking to replicate that success with Arsenal, who have the option to make the move permanent in the summer. (Image: Reuters)