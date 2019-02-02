January Transfer Window 2019: A look at the top transfers

From Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain, here's a quick look at the top transfers from the 2019 January transfer window. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Frenkie de Jong (Ajax to Barcelona) | Barcelona made the most expensive singing in the January window for the second consecutive year when they brought in the highly-rated 21-year-old for 65 million pounds. De Jong was linked to a host of top clubs across Europe before agreeing on a five-year deal with the Spanish giant. He will not make the move immediately, as he is scheduled to spend the rest of the season with Ajax before moving to Spain in the summer. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Brahim Diaz (Manchester City to Real Madrid) | City wasn’t too pleased to lose their highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder to Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth 15.5 million pounds. Diaz opted to leave City, citing a lack of first-team opportunities after featuring in just four games for the EPL champions this season. Diaz has signed a long-term six-and-a-half-year contract for the Galacticos where he will link up with the likes of Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea) | Chelsea completed the signing of United States International Christian Pulisic for a reported 58 million pounds. Pulisic has scored 9 goals in 23 games for the US but has seen first-team opportunities hard to come by at Dortmund this term after the emergence of Jadon Sancho. The 20-year-old has been loaned back to the German club for the rest of the season and will join Chelsea from the start of the 2019-20 campaign. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid) | The 26-year-old Spaniard who was Chelsea’s record signing in 2017 has been loaned out to Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season. Morata couldn’t find his goal-scoring form for the Blues, netting just 16 times in 47 Premier League appearances. He returns to Atletico where he played as a youngster before earning a move to Real Madrid. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Denis Suarez (Barcelona to Arsenal) | Suarez who has featured in just 8 games for the Catalans this season was loaned out to Arsenal, where he will be reunited with Unai Emery. Suarez has previously played under Emery’s tutelage during his time on loan at Sevilla. Suarez helped Emery’s Sevilla lift the Europa League trophy in 2015 and will be looking to replicate that success with Arsenal, who have the option to make the move permanent in the summer. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Ryan Babel (Besiktas to Fulham) | The former Liverpool winger returned to the Premier League on a loan deal to help Fulham, who are sitting at second from bottom of the table. Babel has 54 caps for Netherlands, scoring 8 goals and was also a part of the Dutch side which lost in the finals of the 2010 World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea to Monaco) | Monaco, who are battling relegation, have completed the signing of the 31-year-old Spanish midfielder from Chelsea. The former Arsenal and Barcelona player will add some much-needed experience and creativity to the Monaco midfield as they fight to stay in Ligue Un. Monaco haven’t paid a fee to Chelsea but have agreed to ‘bonuses’ linked to Fabregas’ performances. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Kevin-Prince Boateng (Sassuolo to Barcelona) | Barcelona completed the loan signing of Boateng who has played for clubs such as Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke in the past. The club have the option to make the loan-move for the 31-year-old permanent by paying a fee of 7.1 million pounds in the summer. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa to AC Milan) | The 23-year-old Polish international who has an impressive tally of 19 goals in 21 games this season, completed a 30 million pounds move to AC Milan. Piatek comes in as a direct replacement for Gonzalo Higuain who moved to Chelsea. Genoa signed Piatek for just 4.05 million pounds last summer and saw his stock rise as he became the first Series A player since 1949-50 to score 8 goals in his first 6 league games. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus to Chelsea) | Higuain was initially loaned out to AC Milan by Juventus at the start of the season where he failed to impress, scoring just 8 goals in 22 games. Chelsea have taken him on a loan for the remainder of the season, with the option to make the move permanent for 31.5 million pounds at its end. Chelsea could also extend the load until June 2020 for 15.6 million pounds. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 2, 2019 06:33 pm