 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

It’s a wrap in Formula One for Sebastian Vettel

New York Times
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

On Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Vettel, 35, will start a Grand Prix for the 299th time, as he leaves a sport he entered in 2007.

Sebastian Vettel (Image: instagram/astonmartinf1) via ANI

Sebastian Vettel still loves Formula One, but the fulfillment has disappeared as the wins have dried up.

After 16 seasons, the last two with a struggling Aston Martin team, Vettel is retiring and relieved to be leaving, although he still does not know what he will do next.

“I know how much dedication goes into this, and if you do it I am convinced you have to do it the right way,” Vettel said. “The aim has always been to win and compete at the front, so I don’t get much pleasure from being here and just being part of it.”

On Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Vettel, 35, will start a Grand Prix for the 299th time, as he leaves a sport he entered in 2007.

His career has yielded four world titles, with Red Bull, and 122 finishes on the podium, which include 53 wins. His last win came in 2019 in Singapore when he was with Ferrari, where he spent six seasons.

“I’m very much looking forward to having nothing scheduled, no commitments,” he said. “What that does to me? I think it will do a lot of things to my head, but I’m curious to find out what exactly that will be.”