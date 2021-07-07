Italy weather down Spain's relentless attacks to reach Euro 2020 finals

Italy's Jorginho scores the winning penalty during a penalty shootout at the end of during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool Photo via AP)

Italy is through to the finals of Euro 2020. They did not play the way they were expected to throughout regulation time. But once the match went into penalties, their chutzpah got them over the line and Spain crumbled under pressure. Despite being the more attacking side, it was Italy who drew first blood, when Chiesa curled a shot, reminiscent of what Insigne did against Belgium, in the 60th minute. Spain responded well and substitute Morata gave them the equaliser in the 80th minute after some good link-up play with Dani Olmo. Although they were on the backfoot for much of the game, Italy rose to the occasion as the game got pushed into penalties, as Spain once again let their nerves get the better of them.

It was a game most expected Italy to dominate and test Spain. The revered defensive pair of Bonucci and Chiellini had ben sublime throughout the tournament, but were tested by the pace of Spain’s forwards, especially Dani Olmo. Lack of creativity in the midfield as well meant that Spain took advantage and led by Busquets, they ran rings around the Italian half were much of the game was played. Italy looked tired as they chased Spain’s Pedri and Dani Olmo with the youngsters getting the better of them on numerous occasions.

Italy looked to break on the counter. After some attacking play from Spain, Donnarumma collected the ball and sent in to play. Verratti released Immobile up front with a great pass. But Laporte slid in to block Immobile’s shot, but the ball fell to Chiesa, who sent a curled shot with his right foot into goal as Unai Simon watched on.

But despite being a goal down, Spain continued to press. Luis Enrique brought on Morata and he immediately provided them with the breakthrough. After missing a fair shar of their chances, Spain was finally able to convert one. Olmo’s through-ball in the box released Morata who found himself face-to-face with Donnarumma before finding the back of the net.

After levelling the match, Spain shifted gears and were on a roll with relentless attempts on goal, but were once again unable to find the back of the net. Both teams had a couple of chances during extra-time, but with the scores level at 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra-time, it was time for penalties. Though Spain had beaten Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16, like then, here too, they missed penalties. After missing the first penalty courtesy of Dani Olmo, Morata missed their fourth kick to set tup Jorginho with the winning kick and he converted coolly to send Italy through to the finals. You an read the highlights and commentary here.

Italy will now face the victor from the match-up between England and Denmark. For Spain and Luis Enrique, it will be back to the drawing board to improve on their shortcomings.