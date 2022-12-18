Italy didn't qualify for the football world cup, but it’s all set to celebrate another trophy

Argentina soccer fans chant “Messi, Messi, Messi”, minutes before Julián Álvarez scored an impressive goal taking the score to 2-0, in the quarterfinal match against Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina won 4-3 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Sixty years after they failed to qualify for the 1958 Football World Cup, held in Sweden, Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia. And then again for the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Those back-to-back failures are a deep stain for a country that has won the world cup four times, on par with Germany, and second only to Brazil (five victories).

But some Italians may feel deep down that their country leads the standings with six trophies in the bag. And should Lionel Messi lead Argentina to victory over France on Sunday, December 18, for that country’s third title, they’ll make that seven. That’s because many members of Argentina’s team have Italian blood coursing through their veins.

The captain, Lionel Messi, is of Italian descent from both his paternal and maternal side. The surnames of many of the other players in the current squad — Angel di Maria, Nicolas Tagliafico, Franco Armani, and Rodrigo De Paul — also reveal their heritage. And the coach, of course, is Lionel Scaloni.

Even those with Spanish or other surnames are likely to have some Italian roots, given that nearly two out of three Argentines claim some Italian ancestry. Many players hold Italian passports as well and play in the country’s Serie A league. Other Argentine footballers play in Serie B and other lower divisions.

It isn’t just the current Argentine national team. Past greats with Italian ancestry include Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano, Daniel Passarella, Gabriel Batistuta, Nestor Rossi, Oscar Ruggeri, Silvio Marzolini, Alberto Tarantini, Roberto Perfumo and Javier Zanetti.

Hell, even Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is of Italian descent. (That perhaps should not be surprising considering that every pope for the last 500 years or so has been an Italian, barring a Pole who survived an assassination attempt and a German who gave up the job.) Papa Francesco, by the way, is a fanatical supporter of the top-tier Argentine club San Lorenzo, which is based in Buenos Aires, his birthplace. Francis may have gone back across the pond, but he’ll be rooting for Argentina today, from Italy.

There have been bad guys as well. Leopoldo Galtieri, a military junta leader complicit in the deaths and disappearances of thousands of Argentine citizens at the hands of the Army and right-wing death squads during the ‘Dirty War’ of the 1970s and early 80s, was of Italian descent. As President, Galtieri took the Union Jack from the Falkland Islands in 1982, only to see his forces routed and surrender 10 weeks later. He was deposed days later and democracy was restored soon after.

Incidentally Argentina won its first world cup in 1978, defeating a brilliant Dutch team led by Johan Cruyff 3-1 on home turf, when the military was in power (Galtieri wasn’t the president then). The junta, which was accused of match fixing, tried to use the tournament and the victory to wash its blood-stained hands. The second trophy came eight years later in Mexico, under the mercurial Maradona, in an unforgettable tournament that saw them triumph 3-2 over West Germany in a thriller of a final.

A steady stream of immigrants

It’s not hard to see why Italy has left such a big imprint on Argentina. Although it is a Spanish speaking country, people of Italian origin make up the largest ethnicity in Argentina. In 2011, Argentines with Italian ancestry were estimated to make up over 60 percent of the country’s 40 million population, thanks to a steady stream of immigrants making their way from Italy to Argentina from the 1860s to the 1940s. There were immigrants from other European countries as well, notably Spain, but the biggest exodus was from Italy. Many Italians also settled in neighbouring Uruguay.

And yet, despite these massive numbers, the Italian language never took root in the country. In part, this was because many of the immigrants were illiterate and had no common language, and spoke only in their regional dialects. But since the Spanish language had similarities to their own languages, they were able to assimilate into Argentina quickly. Along the way, they imbued the Spanish spoken in the country with heavy doses of their own language. The Southern European immigrants also made their cuisine, culture and traditions an integral part of life in the South American country.

And so, on Sunday, Italians everywhere will be rooting for an Argentine victory, and getting behind the team’s messianic captain, whose cabinet has one major trophy missing, and who is likely playing his last world cup match.

It is another matter that even if Argentina wasn’t in the final, the Italians would struggle to get behind France. There isn’t much love lost between those two European teams, with the Azzurri beating Les Bleus in a penalty shootout for their last trophy, back in 2006. That bad-tempered match will live on in memory for Zinedine Zidane’s head-butt of Marco Materazzi, which got him sent off.

So, should Messi and co. triumph over the unstoppable Kylian Mbappé’s team on Sunday, expect people from Turin and Venice to Rome and Palermo to be out in the streets celebrating, perhaps riding Vespas and flinging pizzas in the air.

And why not? If Indians can thump their chests with pride when a former Goldman Sachs employee born in Southampton by way of East Africa and Gujranwala becomes the prime minister of Great Britain, there is no reason why the people of Italy cannot do the same if someone from Rosario, Argentina, by way of the Atlantic Ocean and Recanati, lifts the Football World Cup. (Or if someone else of Italian ancestry somehow defies insurmountable odds and manages to become the prime minister of some Asian country somewhere. I’d put my money on Lionel Andres Messi Cuccitini though.)