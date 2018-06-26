ISL vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iceland in a do-or-die clash against Croatia

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
How things stand: Both Iceland and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they take the field against Croatia and Nigeria respectively. Nigeria can secure qualification with even a draw provided Iceland fail to register a victory by a two goal margin against Croatia.
So Croatia make nine changes to the side that beat Argentina 3-0 with Modric and Perisic the only two players from that game who will be starting today.
Iceland have made three changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Nigeria in their previous outing.
Croatia - Lovre Kalinic, Jedvaj, Corluka, Caleta-Car, Pivaric, Modric, Badelj, Pjaca, Kovacic, Perisic, Kramaric.
Iceland - Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Ingason, Ragnar, Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Finnbogason.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D encounter between Croatia and Iceland taking place at the Rostov Arena.