Jun 26, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISL vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Iceland in a do-or-die clash against Croatia

Catch all the live updates from the Group D encounter between Croatia and Iceland at the Rostov Arena.

  • Jun 26, 10:57 PM (IST)

    How things stand: Both Iceland and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they take the field against Croatia and Nigeria respectively. Nigeria can secure qualification with even a draw provided Iceland fail to register a victory by a two goal margin against Croatia. 

  • Jun 26, 10:55 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:44 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 10:44 PM (IST)

    So Croatia make nine changes to the side that beat Argentina 3-0 with Modric and Perisic the only two players from that game who will be starting today. 

    Iceland have made three changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Nigeria in their previous outing. 

  • Jun 26, 10:41 PM (IST)

    Starting line-up:

    Croatia - Lovre Kalinic, Jedvaj, Corluka, Caleta-Car, Pivaric, Modric, Badelj, Pjaca, Kovacic, Perisic, Kramaric.

    Iceland - Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Ingason, Ragnar, Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Finnbogason.

  • Jun 26, 10:20 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 09:57 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D encounter between Croatia and Iceland taking place at the Rostov Arena. 

