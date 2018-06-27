ISL vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Finnbogason comes close but scores tied 0-0 at halftime

Live now
Jun 27, 2018 12:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
15' GOAL UPDATE! Argentina 1 - 0 Nigeria (Messi)
14' Yellow card! Pjaca (Croatia)
Starting line-up
Half-time! Iceland have been the dominant team even though they were deprived of possession initially in the game. Croatia haven't managed to threaten the Iceland goal and have looked below par for major periods of the second half. Iceland know they are in a must-win situation and will be expected to come out all guns blazing in the second half.
45' +2' Save! Gunnarsson picks up the ball on the edge of the area and fires a curling shot into the top corner. Kalinic reads the shot early and times his dive well as he palms the ball away.
45' +1' Chance! Kalinic comes forward to punch the corner away but only his fingertips to it which takes the ball straight to Bjarnasson who shoots first time from inside the area but the shot is blocked.
45' Hallfredsson is played into space by Magnusson on the left side of the pitch. He tries to play in a cross to Finnbogason but Caleta-Car clears it away for a corner.
40' Close! Finnbosason steals the ball from Badelj inside the Croatian half and then storms towards the goal. He exchanges a quick one-two with Sigurdsson before firing a low shot which grazes the side netting. That was the closest any player has come to scoring in this game.
36' Miss! Perisic receives the ball from Modric at the edge of the area. He controls it well but fires a tame shot towards goal which goes wide of the post.
33' Iceland win another corner and the ball is played to the far post where it is knocked down into the path of Bjarnason who hits it first time, but a defender is able to put a block in. The ball breaks again for Bjarnason who fires again but this time the ball is cleared out for a throw in.
30' Save! Iceland win a free kick in a dangerous position close to the penalty area. Sigurdsson strikes it well but it's too close to the keeper. Kalinic holds onto the ball with ease.
28' Miss! Another set piece as Iceland fire in a corner at the far post. Magnusson is unmarked but he somehow manages to miss the target.
26' Gunnarsson fires a long throw into the Croatia penalty area and Magnusson flicks it on from the near post. The ball loops over the keeper but there isn't any Iceland player there to tap it in at the far post.
23' A great cross-field pass from Sigurdsson was directed towards Bjarnason but Jedvaj did well to put in the tackle and recover the ball.
18' Perisic is released down the left by pass from Kovacic. He tries to play a low cross into the area but it's cleared out for a corner.
15' GOAL UPDATE! Argentina 1 - 0 Nigeria (Messi)
Meanwhile, Argentina go up 1-0 against Nigeria as Messi finds the back of the net for the first time in this World Cup.
14' Yellow card! Pjaca (Croatia)
13' There is a pause in the game as Bjarnason goes down after being caught by Pjaca in the face with a flailing arm. The referee books Pjaca once Bjarnason is able to get on his feet and move to the touchline.
10' Finnbogason receives the ball behind the Croatia defense with a well timed run down the right channel. He has a teammate inside the area but the cross is blocked and goes out for a throw in.
8' Pjaca receives the ball and makes a darting run towards the Iceland goal. Gunnarsson does well to win back the ball as Pjaca goes down under the challenge on the edge of the area but the referee waves play on.
6' Finally Iceland win back the ball and launch a quick counter attack. Sigurdsson receives the ball on the right and tries to fire a low cross into the area but it's cleared away to safety.
5' Iceland still haven't managed to hold onto the ball as Croatia continue to enjoy all of the possession. However, Croatia haven't managed to find any space behind the Iceland defense.
3' Croatia have all of the ball in the first few minutes. Iceland are mere spectators as the Croatians knock the ball around.
Kick-off! Iceland playing in their traditional white get us on the way. Croatia who are clad in navy blue are quick to wrestle possession from Iceland.
The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from kick-off.
Iceland's solitary victory against Croatia came in the two sides' last showdown a 1-0 win with Hordur Magnusson scoring a 90th-minute winner.
Croatia have had the better of the pair's six previous meetings all of which came in the World Cup qualifiers. Croatia have four wins as compared to Iceland's solitary victory against them with one game ending in a draw.
How things stand: Both Iceland and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they take the field against Croatia and Nigeria respectively. Nigeria can secure qualification with even a draw provided Iceland fail to register a victory by a two goal margin against Croatia.