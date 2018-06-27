ISL vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Croatia end Iceland's hopes of making the last 16

Live now
Jun 27, 2018 01:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
90' + 1' Goal!!! Croatia 2 - 1 Iceland (Perisic)
85' Substitution - Iceland: Finnbogason - out ; A Gudmundsson - in
84' Yellow card! Saevarsson (Iceland)
82' Yellow card! Jedvaj (Croatia)
81' Substitution - Croatia: Kovacic - out ; Rakitic - in
75' Goal!!! Iceland 1 - 1 Croatia (Sigurdsson)
70' Substitution - Croatia: Pjaca - out; Lovren - in
70' Substitution - Iceland: R Sigurdsson - out ; Sigurdarson - in
65' Substitution - Croatia: Modric - out ; Bradaric - in
64' Yellow card! Finnbogason (Iceland)
58' Yellow card! Hallfredsson (Iceland)
53' Goal! Croatia 1 - 0 Iceland (Badelj)
15' GOAL UPDATE! Argentina 1 - 0 Nigeria (Messi)
14' Yellow card! Pjaca (Croatia)
Starting line-up
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from the FIFA World Cup 2018. Till then it's goodbye.
Full-time! The referee blows his whistle signaling the end of the Iceland's debut run at the World Cup. Croatia finish on the top of Group D as Iceland fail to make it to the next round.
90' +2' Shot! Iceland seem exhausted now as Rakitic picks up the ball and has a go at goal. His shot sails wide from the edge of the area.
90' + 1' Goal!!! Perisic latches onto the ball on the left side of the area and he fires a left-foot shot at goal. Halldorsson gets his hands behind it but cannot stop the ball from hitting the back of the net. That was struck with some power from Perisic.
90' + 1' Goal!!! Croatia 2 - 1 Iceland (Perisic)
88' GOAL UPDATE! Argentina 2 - 1 Nigeria (Rojo)
Argentina once again take the lead against Nigeria. Just one goal will not do it now for Iceland.
85' Substitution - Iceland: Finnbogason - out ; A Gudmundsson - in
84' Croatia break with Perisic on the ball leading the charge. He has three men in space in front of him but decides to go past Saevarsson on his own and is brought down by the defender. He takes the resulting free kick but fires it over the bar.
84' Yellow card! Saevarsson (Iceland)
82' Jedvaj catches Gudmundsson on the shins just as the Iceland man managed to nudge the ball past him. The referee is quick to show him a yellow for that offense.
82' Yellow card! Jedvaj (Croatia)
81' Substitution - Croatia: Kovacic - out ; Rakitic - in
79' The Viking clap can be heard resounding round the stadium as the Iceland fans get behind their team. Iceland continue to press forward in search for another goal.
75' Goal!!! Sigurdsson who missed his previous penalty stays calm and smashes this one into the top corner. No chance for the keeper to save that. Iceland hurry back to get the game on it's way. They know nothing less than a win will suffice.
75' Goal!!! Iceland 1 - 1 Croatia (Sigurdsson)
74' Penalty! Iceland try to cross the ball in from the right but it strikes Lovren's outstretched hand and the referee doesn't hesitate in pointing to the spot, no VAR needed for that one.
72' Miss! Finnbogason is played into yards of space behind the Croatian defense on the right side and he darts to the edge of the area before crossing the ball for Bjarnason who is unmarked on the far post but only manages to plant his effort into the side netting.
70' Substitution - Croatia: Pjaca - out; Lovren - in
70' Substitution - Iceland: R Sigurdsson - out ; Sigurdarson - in
66' Sigurdsson receives the ball inside the area but is pushed into a tight angle as he tries to make his way past Pivaric. He shoots from 10 yards out but the ball sails over the side netting.
65' Substitution - Croatia: Modric - out ; Bradaric - in
64' Finnbogason slides in to connect with a pass from Gudmundsson but he is too late as Kalinic collects the ball and the Iceland man catches him with the bottom of his studs earning himself a yellow card.
64' Yellow card! Finnbogason (Iceland)
62' Croatia win a free kick which Modric curls into the Iceland area. Halldorsson comes out to punch the ball to safety just as Caleta-Car was closing in for the header but the linesman has his flag raised for offside.
58' Hallfredsson slides in late for a challenge on Pjaca completely missing the ball and taking out the man. The referee is quick to pull out his card.
58' Yellow card! Hallfredsson (Iceland)