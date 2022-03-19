ISL 2022 Final: How Hyderabad FC rose rapidly in the Indian Super League

Members of Hyderabad FC, which goes up against the Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) final at the Fatorda stadium in Goa on March 20, 2022. (Image via Twitter.com/alberto_linan11)

From finishing 10th and last in their inaugural season in 2019-20 to reaching the final in 2021-22, Hyderabad FC have made some giant strides, some of which will reflect in how the club’s brand and engagement with fans changes.

Hyderabad FC , the relative newbie team in the Indian Super League (ISL), will take on Kerala Blasters in the final at the Fatorda stadium in Goa on March 20, 2022. But reaching the final - after finishing second on points in the league stages - itself is no mean feat. A 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals on Wednesday paved the way for the team to take a shot at the title.

Varun Tripuraneni, one of the owners of the club, says the team’s performance this season will give the fledgling club a leg-up among investors, sponsors and fans.

“In year one, we had literally six weeks to prepare for the season,” says Tripuraneni over the phone, ahead of the final. “The priority then was to get the infrastructure up and ready. We didn’t have the bandwidth and management team in place.”

What the team did well halfway through that season was realise that they were not moving forward and began making changes, he says. Sujay Sharma came on as director of football. Since the number of foreigners in a playing XI was being reduced from five to four from the 2021-22 season, more emphasis was given to developing young Indian players. Spain’s Manolo Marquez came on as coach in August 2020—after Albert Roca left for Barcelona abruptly at the beginning of the season—which may well have been the turning point for the team which finished fifth last season.

“It was a crucial juncture when Albert Roca was to take charge and then he had to leave a few weeks before pre-season started,” Tripuraneni says. “That’s when all our hard work could have done down the drain. I was worried and I thought we were rushing into the head coach selection in the interest of time. But I am glad we got the Manolo selection right.”

This season, Hyderabad leads in many statistical data points. Bartholomew Ogbeche is the highest scorer in this season so far, with 18 goals. The team has scored the most goals in the league, 46, while Laxmikant Kattimani has the highest number of saves, 58, among goalkeepers. The 37-year-old Ogbeche’s success becomes ironical in a team where the average age of the players is 24. Five players from the Hyderabad FC team were listed earlier this month for the Indian national team camp.

“I feel we have been the best team this season,” Tripuraneni says in answer to the question. “It would have been perfect if we had won League Winners Shield (team that tops the points table). That would have been a fitting way to finish.

“Ogbeche has surprised with his performance, considering he is 37 and kept himself fit. Kattimani has been the unsung hero this season. Even in the last semi-final, he pulled off some unbelievable saves. He has taken a lot of criticism last couple of seasons (Kerala beat Hyderabad 5-1 last season).”

The team’s turnaround also comes at a time when all competitors have gone through the inconvenience of playing in a bio-bubble for two seasons.

“This year has been tougher,” he says. “What we did well last year was communicated with the staff and prepared before we went into the bubble. We were aware of what they would experience. Just when we thought this would be a normal season, we had to go back into the bubble. I had a sense from the players and staff that levels of anxiety and stress are higher.”

Hyderabad FC (Photo via Twitter.com/@HydFCOfficial)

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC has a deep-rooted connection with its final opponent, Kerala Blasters. After losing their first two matches of their maiden season in 2019-20, 0-5 to ATK Mohun Bagan and 1-3 to Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad’s first win in the ISL came against Kerala, 2-1.

“I hope it (the result) repeats…,” says Tripuraneni, who was the chief executive officer of Kerala Blasters before he started with Hyderabad.

In this season’s league games, the teams have a 1-1 head-to-head record.

“There is a belief that we can pick up the win that matters,” he adds.

Besides, the final will be played with 100% crowd attendance for the first time in three years—the last two finals were played without a stadium audience. It would be to Kerala’s advantage as the Blasters, playing their first final since 2016, are expected to have the larger share of supporters in the 18,000-capacity stadium.

“We will be outnumbered by Kerala (supporters),” Tripuraneni says, laughing. “But it’s a great opportunity for the players. They have been playing the last two years in empty houses. It will be great to have fans, irrespective of who they cheer for.”

He says the Fatorda has given the team mixed results—three wins and two draws this season. But he would like to invoke the result from the 2015 final at the same venue, when Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa with Tripuraneni as the former’s head of operations.

“We win 2-1,” he predicts the result of the 2022 final in favour of Hyderabad FC, a team just making a mark in the ISL, representing a city with a rich legacy in football.