Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ishant Sharma fined for animated celebration of Malan's dismissal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma was today fined 15 percent of his match fee for his animated celebration after dismissing England batsman Dawid Malan on day three of the first Test here.

"Ishant Sharma has been fined 15 per cent of his match and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the third day's play," said the ICC in a statement.

The lanky pacer was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

"The incident happened during the first session's play yesterday when Sharma celebrated Malan's dismissal in close proximity to him, an action which in the view of the match officials had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the departing batsman," the statement added.

After the day's play, Sharma admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

"There was no need for a formal hearing."

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, as well as fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 04:50 pm

