Is this the end game for Mason Greenwood?

The inevitable for Mason Greenwood was all but confirmed on Monday, October 17, when media reports revealed the Manchester United forward was officially charged with attempted rape and remanded in custody.

Appearing in front of the Manchester Magistrates' court on Monday, Greenwood has also been charged with "assault and repeatedly engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour", according to UK media reports.

His family was present in the seating area of the courtroom, along with members of the press.

What happened

The young forward was taken into custody in January after his partner shared pictures and videos of her battered body online, accusing him of being physically and sexually abusive.

It created a storm on social media, which forced the local authorities in Manchester to take immediate action. His club, Manchester United, also took immediate action by suspending the then 20-year-old from training with the club and being selected for its first-team squad.

His period of the assault began back in November 2018 and continued until October 2021, during which time he is accused of making "threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts", UK media reports. The attempted rape reportedly occurred some time in October 2021 while the act of assault that resulted in actual bodily harm is alleged to have taken place in December 2021.

While he was out on bail very quickly since his February arrest, he was taken back into custody on Saturday, October 15, for reportedly breaching his bail conditions.

Greenwood is scheduled to appear in front of the court next on November 21 for further proceedings.

The young forward rose up the ranks through the famed Manchester United academy, and broke into the senior squad at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Fans don't want him

He had his breakthrough season the following year, scoring his first goal on September 19, 2019, in a Europa League match against Kazakhstan side Astana. That goal made him the youngest goalscorer in European competition for Manchester United at 17 years and 353 days.

However, his promising start to his career will be in vain, and rightfully so, if he is convicted of these serious charges.

Many social media users have condemned the young forward, and have called on Manchester United to terminate his contract immediately.

While Manchester United has not made a public statement yet through its social media accounts, it seems the writing is on the wall for Mason Greenwood.