    Is Sanju Samson India's next finisher?

    Right-hand batsman Sanju Samson revealed on Monday that the team management has asked him to take on the finisher's role.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 12, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
    Right-hand batsman Sanju Samson (Image credit: imsanjusamson/Instagram)

    Right-hand batsman Sanju Samson (Image credit: imsanjusamson/Instagram)


    The moniker of the finisher in the Indian cricket team is Dinesh Karthik's. The wicket-keeper batsman has played some crucial innings for India in T20, and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

    These consistent performances helped the Tamil Nadu batsman bag a spot in India's squad at the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, Karthik turned 37 in June, and with the next T20 World Cup not until 2026, it is obvious this would be his swansong for India in the shortest format.

    Sanju Samson, who narrowly missed out on a plane ticket to Australia, could be the natural heir to DK's role.


    The explosive Kerala batter has been batting at No.5 and 6 for India in recent games, and the reason is because the team management has planned it that way.

    While he didn't make it to the T20 World Cup squad, Samson has showed his qualities in the recent ODI series against South Africa. His most notable innings was in the first ODI, when he almost took India past the finishing line from a losing position with a masterful 86 not out of 63 balls. He played that innings at No.6, Dineshl Karthik's position in the T20 squad, and he says that spot has been earmarked for him.

    Ahead of the third ODI against South Africa, which India won by 7 wickets, Sanju Samson told broadcaster Star Sports: "I’ve been practising for various roles. I’ve spent the last two years working in various teams and adapting to new roles. In the last year, I’ve been assigned to be the finisher. I’ve been learning from previous players and applying what I’ve learned to my own game.”

    He added by saying: "Physically I have been doing a lot of top-order batting, but mentally I am trying to understand the game and how to react according to the situation, a lot of learning has gone into this. It’s important to keep the focus on the process, that has been the talk in the team meetings."

    India is not short of batting talent, and the top-order especially is stacked with run machines. However, the team has yet to have options in the finisher's role and with Karthik nearing the end of his career, coupled with Samson bringing wicket-keeping skills to the table, the Kerala batter has a great chance to cement a permanent spot in India's white-ball setup.
    Tags: #Sanju Samson #T20 World Cup
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 08:14 am
