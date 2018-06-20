App
Jun 20, 2018 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRN vs SPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Spain look to bounce back against Iran

Catch all the live updates from the Group B encounter between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 11:41 PM (IST)

    9' Isco runs past two players before being brought down by Ebrahimi in a dangerous area. Silva steps up to deliver but the ball is just beyond the reach of both Pique and Costa. 

  • Jun 20, 11:40 PM (IST)

    8' Ramos is given an early talking too by the referee following a crunching tackle on Azmoun. The Referee will have an eye out for the combative defender. 

  • Jun 20, 11:39 PM (IST)

    7' Iran come charging forward and Taremi is played through by Ebrahimi, however, Alba steps in to nullify the danger. 

  • Jun 20, 11:36 PM (IST)

    4' Isco sends in a teasing cross into the area and Iran keeper Beiranvand comes flying out of his goal line to punch the ball to safety.

  • Jun 20, 11:35 PM (IST)

    3' A couple of early fouls from Spain. Busquets and Alba giving away free kicks. Ramos hits the turf too following a challenge from Taremi. 

  • Jun 20, 11:32 PM (IST)

    Kick-off! We're on the way! Iran are playing in red and Spain in white. 

  • Jun 20, 11:28 PM (IST)

    Sergio Ramos and Haji Safi are at the center for the toss of the coin. We're just moments away from kick-off.

  • Jun 20, 11:23 PM (IST)

    The teams are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. 

  • Jun 20, 11:23 PM (IST)

    It's a much more offensive Spain team that has been named tonight. With Carvajal and Vazquez making their way into the side. Gerrad Pique also wins his 100th cap tonight. 

  • Jun 20, 11:16 PM (IST)

    This will be the first ever encounter between Iran and Spain. A win for Iran could knock Spain out of the contention for a spot in the last-16. 

  • Jun 20, 10:55 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 10:54 PM (IST)

    Starting 11: 

    Iran - Beiranvand, Ramil, Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Haji Safi, Karim, Omid, Ezatolahi, Amiri, Mehdi and Sarhar.

    Spain -  De Gea, Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Iniesta, Silva, Vazquez, Costa and Isco.

  • Jun 20, 10:52 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 10:52 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Spain and Iran clash in their Group B encounter at the Kazan Arena. 

