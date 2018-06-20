IRN vs SPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Spain look to bounce back against Iran

Live now
Jun 20, 2018 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Starting 11
9' Isco runs past two players before being brought down by Ebrahimi in a dangerous area. Silva steps up to deliver but the ball is just beyond the reach of both Pique and Costa.
8' Ramos is given an early talking too by the referee following a crunching tackle on Azmoun. The Referee will have an eye out for the combative defender.
7' Iran come charging forward and Taremi is played through by Ebrahimi, however, Alba steps in to nullify the danger.
4' Isco sends in a teasing cross into the area and Iran keeper Beiranvand comes flying out of his goal line to punch the ball to safety.
3' A couple of early fouls from Spain. Busquets and Alba giving away free kicks. Ramos hits the turf too following a challenge from Taremi.
Kick-off! We're on the way! Iran are playing in red and Spain in white.
Sergio Ramos and Haji Safi are at the center for the toss of the coin. We're just moments away from kick-off.
The teams are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played.
It's a much more offensive Spain team that has been named tonight. With Carvajal and Vazquez making their way into the side. Gerrad Pique also wins his 100th cap tonight.
This will be the first ever encounter between Iran and Spain. A win for Iran could knock Spain out of the contention for a spot in the last-16.
Here's a little something for you before the game gets on the way
Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz.
Starting 11:
Iran - Beiranvand, Ramil, Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Haji Safi, Karim, Omid, Ezatolahi, Amiri, Mehdi and Sarhar.
Spain - De Gea, Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Iniesta, Silva, Vazquez, Costa and Isco.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Spain and Iran clash in their Group B encounter at the Kazan Arena.